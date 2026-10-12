Uzbekistan, Saudi Alkhorayef Eye Water Infrastructure Projects In Fergana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Fergana region and Saudi Arabia's Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies discussed potential public-private partnership (PPP) projects to modernize drinking water, wastewater and irrigation infrastructure during a meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 10.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional government, following a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khairullo Bozorov and Ahmad Almansour, chief investment officer of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies, during a working visit to Saudi Arabia. Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Nodirjon Turgunov, also attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on attracting investment to major infrastructure projects, modernizing engineering and utility networks, and introducing advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of existing facilities.

"The governor of the region stressed that the creation of decent living conditions for the population and the formation of a modern infrastructure conducive to the development of entrepreneurial activity are among the priorities in the Ferghana region," the statement said.

Additionally, the governor emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and international expertise in developing and modernizing drinking water supply, wastewater management and irrigation systems.

Representatives of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies presented the company's experience in water supply, wastewater treatment and infrastructure management. The parties also explored opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in Fergana.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to jointly assess potential infrastructure projects in the region, identify priority areas and advance practical cooperation under the PPP model.

Cooperation with Saudi infrastructure companies could help Fergana attract private capital, introduce modern water management technologies and improve the reliability of essential utility services. Such projects could also support regional development, improve living standards and create more favorable conditions for businesses and investment.