The Consolidated Sales Of VILVI Group September 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for September 2026 amounted EUR 39.65 million – 63.2% increase comparing to September 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January – September 2026 amounted to EUR 297.12 million – 37.7% increase comparing to the same period last year.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email:...
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