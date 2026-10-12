Invalda INVL Participates In INVL Technology's Share Buy-Back

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL, a leading asset management group in the Baltics, which directly holds 15.39% of the shares in INVL Technology – an investment company focused on information technology businesses – is participating in the share buy-back announced by INVL Technology and has submitted an order to sell 85,027 shares, representing 4.538% of its holding.

The acquisition price set for the buy-back is EUR 5.5188 per share. This is INVL Technology's last published net asset value per share, as at 30 June 2026. Offers to sell shares not exceeding 4.538% of the shares held by the respective shareholder at the end of the record date will be accepted in full during the buy-back. The buy-back will conclude and the sale order will be executed on 28 October.

INVL Technology has announced that it will cancel the repurchased shares, thereby reducing its share capital. Therefore, if shareholders participate in the buy-back proportionally, Invalda INVL's effective stake in INVL Technology's capital should not change significantly.

"We are pleased that the successful performance of INVL Technology allows it to accumulate funds and distribute them to investors through share buy-backs. We intend to participate in significant share buy-backs in the future as well, maintaining the proportion of our shareholding," says Darius Šulnis, the CEO of Invalda INVL.

INVL Technology is a closed-end investment company that invests in information technology businesses and is managed by INVL Asset Management. Its shares are traded on the Baltic Secondary List of Nasdaq Vilnius (INC1L).

Further information:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

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