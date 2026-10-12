RSS Pracharak Assault Case: Raj Police Recommend SHO's Suspension, Six Cops Suspended

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) A case of alleged police brutality involving a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak has triggered widespread protests in Rajasthan's Jaipur district. The RSS's Sambhar district pracharak, Krishna Avtar, was allegedly assaulted inside the Naraina police station, leaving him in serious condition.

Six police personnel have been suspended, while a recommendation has been sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) for action against the station house officer (SHO) also, police said on Monday.

The incident sparked anger among RSS volunteers and local BJP leaders, with hundreds of people gathering at the Naraina police station on Sunday to demand strict action against those responsible.

Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanuman Prasad visited Naraina amid mounting tension and announced the suspension of six police personnel pending further proceedings.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Assistant Station House Officer (ASI) Omkar Singh and constables Ramesh Chand, Kuldeep, Mahipal, Vinod and Ajay.

A criminal case has been registered against seven police personnel, including Naraina SHO Umrao Singh, ASI Omkar Singh and the five other personnel named in the complaint.

The investigation has been assigned to Dudu Circle Officer Anupam Mishra. The SP has also recommended the suspension of SHO Umrao Singh to the DGP.

Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Following news of the alleged assault, RSS volunteers and BJP leaders reached the Naraina police station in large numbers.

Protesters staged a sit-in inside the police station premises and collectively recited the Hanuman Chalisa. They demanded strict action against the personnel involved in the assault and called for accountability across the police station.

The situation remained tense throughout the day as senior police officials attempted to pacify the protesters.

According to the complaint filed by Anurag Agiwal, the RSS's Naraina block executive, police personnel were patrolling the area at around 9 p.m. on October 10 when they stopped district pracharak Krishna Avtar, who was walking along the road.

An argument allegedly broke out during questioning, following which the police personnel took him to the police station.

The complaint alleges that Krishna Avtar was brutally assaulted inside the station and subjected to abusive and derogatory remarks concerning his RSS affiliation and family background. When his condition deteriorated, he was reportedly taken to a local doctor and given an injection. The complaint further alleges that he was assaulted again after regaining consciousness.

The injured pracharak was initially taken for treatment locally and was subsequently referred to Jaipur for further medical care. His condition was reported to be serious, according to the account provided in the report.