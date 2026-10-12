Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Daughter Sara

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar's daughter Sara turned a year older on Monday. Wishing her on the special occasion, Sachin penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by an adorable photograph of the father-daughter duo, beautifully capturing their special bond. "There was a time when I was the one showing you the way. Now, more often than not, I'm simply happy to see where you choose to go. Happy birthday, Sara. Love you," he posted.

Sara Tendulkar's Professional Endeavors

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara serves the role of a director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF). "I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director. She holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle," Sachin Tendulkar earlier said.

Last year, Sara also launched her Pilates Academy in Mumbai, promoting fitness, wellness, and a healthy lifestyle.

Sachin Tendulkar Partners with OpenAI

And Sachin recently announced his partnership with OpenAI, saying he is looking forward to exploring new possibilities with ChatGPT and sharing his experiences with others. Tendulkar made the announcement through a post on X, where he said the partnership would involve discovering new ways to use ChatGPT and encouraging more people to explore the technology.

“I'm excited to announce my partnership with OpenAI. We have some interesting things coming up, and I can't wait to share them with you. I've always been curious... One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit. But it has also proved useful when I've needed to get things done, like planning my last trip with the family,” Tendulkar wrote on X.(ANI)

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