AAP, INDIA Bloc Plan Massive Delhi Protests Against Election Commission

AAP, INDIA Bloc to Protest Against Election Commission

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called a meeting of all its MLAs and councillors in the national capital on Monday to discuss a strategy for the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. According to the party, the meeting will be held at its office at around 12 pm, where leaders will discuss plans to hold continuous protests against the CEC for a week.

The meeting comes amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march to the court against the Election Commission. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the pitch and called for the "Challo Dilli" protest march, which will get underway this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court against the functioning of the Election Commission. The protest will continue despite the CJI not giving his assent to a meeting with the opposition MPs on the issue. Rahul Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest. In a post on X he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli."

High Security in Central Delhi

High Security is in place in Central Delhi, security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from till 4:00 PM on October 12, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

For security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, and Barakhamba Road.

Gandhi Alleges Violence by Police, BJP Workers

Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)

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