Azerbaijan-Czech Republic Business Forum Underway In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A business forum between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic is underway in Baku to develop economic ties and expand cooperation between companies from the two countries, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The forum brings together Czech businesses from various sectors, with potential cooperation opportunities in transportation, railway infrastructure, aviation, logistics, the defense industry, engineering, industrial technologies, and financial services.

The participating Czech companies include CAMEA Technology, which develops intelligent transportation systems; BONATRANS GROUP, a supplier of equipment and components for railway transport; the Czech Aviation Training Centre, which specializes in aviation training; and EGT Express CZ, which provides international logistics services.

The participation of financial institutions such as Czech Export Bank and the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP) also highlights opportunities to support export financing, insurance, and business projects between the two countries.

Other Czech companies represented at the forum include ČD Cargo, which operates in rail freight transportation; Ostrava Airport and Karlovy Vary Airport, which provide airport services; ERA, which specializes in defense and surveillance technologies; and Škoda Group and Wikov Group, which operate in industrial engineering.

In addition, the participating companies' areas of expertise offer potential for cooperation in smart mobility, transport digitalization, industrial equipment, metalworking technologies, and infrastructure projects.

The business forum is expected to facilitate direct contacts between Azerbaijani and Czech companies, foster new partnerships, and provide an opportunity to discuss mutual investment prospects.

Will be updated