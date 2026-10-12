Malaysia, Eni Discuss Potential Energy Cooperation In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Malaysia and Italy's Eni have discussed opportunities for cooperation in Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector, including collaboration with Malaysian companies.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Embassy of Malaysia in Turkmenistan today following a meeting between Malaysian Ambassador Suhaimi and ENI Turkmenistan Managing Director Giorgio Castriota Scanderbeg on October 7.

The two sides exchanged views on the current development of oil and gas operations in Turkmenistan and potential ways for ENI and Malaysian companies to collaborate in strengthening bilateral energy ties.

The ambassador also highlighted preparations for Malaysia's participation in the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT 2026) conference, scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on October 21-23.

The discussions come as Malaysia is seeking to expand its participation in Turkmenistan's energy sector. In June 2026, the Malaysian government and Turkmenistan formalized a framework agreement on long-term cooperation in the development of Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon resources, including the potential development of the Galkynysh gas field and opportunities in gas processing, oil refining and petrochemicals.

Malaysia's energy presence in Turkmenistan is anchored by national oil and gas company PETRONAS, which marked 30 years of operations in the country in 2026. During Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit in June, the two governments formalized a framework agreement on long-term cooperation in hydrocarbon development. The agreement identifies potential cooperation on Galkynysh, as well as oil refining, gas processing and petrochemicals.

PETRONAS also signed agreements to expand its upstream activities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, including a production-sharing agreement covering offshore Blocks 19 and 20. Earlier in May, Malaysian representatives expressed interest in participating in projects to develop Galkynysh and increase gas production.