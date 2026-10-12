Houthi Riyadh Airport Hit Shows Saudi Air Defenses Full Of Holes

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Houthi attack mixed together suicide drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Because these weapons travel at significantly different speeds, the drones were launched first, followed by the cruise missiles and lastly by the ballistic missiles.

Reports say the entire attack on October 10, starting at around 3PM local time, lasted around 45 minutes. The strikes on Terminals 3 and 4 (which are interconnected) probably took place in a 20-minute time frame.

Most of the casualties and damage were at these two terminals, with the worst at Gates 401 to 403, which were hit initially by Quds cruise missiles (each with 150 kg payloads). Making matters more complicated, parts of Patriot missiles fell on the terminals, causing fire and generating shrapnel.

There were no air raid sirens or any early warning of the attack. The airport has no civil defense system, no shelters, and no announced evacuation procedures. Terminals 3 and 4 are used for domestic flights and low cost regional airlines.

It is clear these terminals were deliberately targeted and the Houthis intended to cause a mass casualty event and punish Saudi Arabia for its support of government forces in Yemen.

King Khalid International Airport was attacked by the Houthis on September 19th, October 8 and 9th, and on October 10th. The Houthis gave numerous public warnings of their intentions. While Riyadh was not their only target, the Houthis made clear they intended to shut the airport down.

Despite modern radars and airborne warning systems the launch of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were not detected. Saudi Arabia has five E-3A AWACS aircraft, 2 SAAB 2000 Erieye AWACS with modern AESA radars (the E-3A radar is an older pulse doppler system), and a number of other specialized tactical reconnaissance platforms (RE-3A, RE-3B).

These and coastal radar installations are integrated in a central defense network that links to air defense systems such as Patriot, THAAD, and up to 10 batteries of Korean KM-SAM Block-II (Cheongung-II) for lower-tier air defense against short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), cruise missiles, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

There are no reports that others, especially the US and Israel, either picked up the Houthi launches or, if they did, warned Saudi Arabia. Generally speaking, the launch of drones and cruise missiles is easily concealed and it takes good intelligence (typically HUMINT) to detect such operations.