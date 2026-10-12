Techcurrent Updates Money20/20 USA 2026 Research With 452 Sponsor Records And Downloadable Dataset

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Las Vegas, California, October 8, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - TechCurrent, an independent B2B technology research publication, has updated its Money20/20 USA 2026 sponsor analysis using 452 public sponsor-directory profiles. The update replaces an earlier 312-record snapshot and includes a downloadable company-level CSV.

Payments & Payments Technology accounts for 104 records (23.0%), followed by Software / IT / Cloud Services with 90 (19.9%). Combined, they represent 194 of the 452 sponsor records, or 42.9%. The third-largest group, Data, Analytics & AI, has 67 records (14.8%). These three directory categories together account for 57.7%.

What the updated research includes



The snapshot covers 452 distinct displayed company names and sponsor profile URLs across 19 organizer-defined sectors. Entries may include separate brands or subsidiaries, so they should not be read as 452 independent corporate groups.

Five selected infrastructure categories - payments, software/IT/cloud, banking, regulatory technology and cybersecurity - account for 272 records (60.2%). This is an editorial grouping, not a measure of sector demand. Public profiles list event locations for 388 records, company websites for 422 and LinkedIn pages for 402. The downloadable CSV keeps missing fields blank rather than guessing.

The report lists six organizer-defined sponsorship tiers and links to official profiles. Its earlier 312-record snapshot remains a dated baseline; the expanded capture does not prove new sponsor registrations or market growth.

Practical reference for fintech event research

Financial technology leaders, attendees and researchers can use the report to compare categories and locate sponsors. Readers should verify vendor products and event locations with official sources.

Read the full Money20/20 USA 2026 sponsor analysis and download the 452-record CSV, including sector breakdowns, methodology, source coverage and limitations:

About TechCurrent

TechCurrent publishes B2B technology research, industry event intelligence, company profiles and curated shortlists across fintech, AI, software and enterprise technology. Its research uses dated public sources and states its methods and limitations.

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