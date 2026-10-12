Toobit Adds Algoway For Automated Trading

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its integration with AlgoWay, a trading automation and integration platform that connects external signal sources with exchange trading.

Through AlgoWay, traders can connect multiple signal sources, including TradingView, Telegram, custom webhooks, proprietary systems, and other tools, to Toobit. Trading instructions can include parameters such as trading pair, direction, quantity, leverage, order type, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

AlgoWay converts these inputs into API requests for execution on Toobit, allowing traders to keep their strategies in the tools they already use while exchange-specific requirements such as order formatting and routing are handled separately. It can incorporate TradingView alerts into automated trading, interpret supported trading signals from Telegram channels, and receive instructions from custom systems.

The integration adds to Toobit's existing range of trading connections, including TradingView, CCXT, and Altrady. CCXT provides standardized API access across exchanges, while Altrady offers trading automation, bots, advanced orders, and portfolio management. AlgoWay adds another route for connecting external signal sources with Toobit.

Centralized exchanges recorded $4.41 trillion in combined spot and derivatives trading volume in May 2026, with derivatives accounting for $3.45 trillion, according to CoinDesk Data.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

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About AlgoWay

AlgoWay is a trading automation platform that connects signals from TradingView, Telegram, MetaTrader 5, and custom webhooks with supported brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, and trading platforms. The service converts trading signals into executable orders, allowing traders to automate strategies across multiple accounts and markets. AlgoWay supports configurable order execution, position sizing, risk management, and trade routing.

For more information, visit .

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