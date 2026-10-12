Aalberts Reports The Completion Of Its Share Buyback 2026 Programme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utrecht, 12 October 2026

Aalberts reports the completion of the share buyback programme as announced on 26 February 2026, for a total amount of EUR 75 million. The repurchase of shares commenced on 27 February 2026 and completed on 9 October 2026. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

Up to and including 9 October 2026, a cumulative total of 2,068,007 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 74,999,387. The share buyback programme is herewith completed.

Aalberts is considering a share buyback program for the employee equity plans. Relevant details will be published if and when a decision is taken.

Aalberts engaged an intermediary to repurchase the Aalberts shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of Aalberts.

The share buyback programme was executed in accordance with the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 10 April 2025, and conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as well as the safe harbour provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052.

Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the transactions overview.

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Press release