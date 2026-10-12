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Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 41


Date: 2026-10-12 02:31:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 7,884 264.60 2,086,113
Monday, 5 October 2026 24 220.00 5,280
Tuesday, 6 October 2026 90 245.56 22,100
Wednesday, 7 October 2026 100 240.00 24,000
Thursday, 8 October 2026 82 240.05 19,684
Friday, 9 October 2026 100 233.00 23,300
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 8,280 263.34 2,180,477

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 63,389 shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET
14 220 XCSE 20261005 09:07:15.250958 +0100s 20261005 10:07:15.250958
3 220 XCSE 20261005 10:22:42.608966 +0100s 20261005 11:22:42.608966
7 220 XCSE 20261005 13:27:32.954053 +0100s 20261005 14:27:32.954053
20 244 XCSE 20261006 08:43:59.802919 +0100s 20261006 9:43:59.802919
20 246 XCSE 20261006 09:36:10.077958 +0100s 20261006 10:36:10.077958
30 246 XCSE 20261006 13:39:44.773307 +0100s 20261006 14:39:44.773307
20 246 XCSE 20261006 14:46:08.880765 +0100s 20261006 15:46:08.880765
15 240 XCSE 20261007 09:39:48.196142 +0100s 20261007 10:39:48.196142
2 240 XCSE 20261007 12:40:20.714465 +0100s 20261007 13:40:20.714465
10 240 XCSE 20261007 13:27:49.963254 +0100s 20261007 14:27:49.963254
2 240 XCSE 20261007 13:27:49.982562 +0100s 20261007 14:27:49.982562
71 240 XCSE 20261007 14:02:55.583561 +0100s 20261007 15:02:55.583561
12 242 XCSE 20261008 09:47:03.741597 +0100s 20261008 10:47:03.741597
38 242 XCSE 20261008 09:47:35.781382 +0100s 20261008 10:47:35.781382
10 240 XCSE 20261008 10:12:40.984668 +0100s 20261008 11:12:40.984668
20 236 XCSE 20261008 10:35:55.625039 +0100s 20261008 11:35:55.625039
2 232 XCSE 20261008 14:56:38.307583 +0100s 20261008 15:56:38.307583
10 234 XCSE 20261009 09:35:05.788967 +0100s 20261009 10:35:05.788967
40 234 XCSE 20261009 10:01:31.380538 +0100s 20261009 11:01:31.380538
10 232 XCSE 20261009 10:56:19.962542 +0100s 20261009 11:56:19.962542
40 232 XCSE 20261009 15:18:47.310955 +0100s 20261009 16:18:47.310955

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

  • Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 33 - share buy back week 41

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111792971



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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