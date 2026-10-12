Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital. Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme. The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information. The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 7,884 264.60 2,086,113 Monday, 5 October 2026 24 220.00 5,280 Tuesday, 6 October 2026 90 245.56 22,100 Wednesday, 7 October 2026 100 240.00 24,000 Thursday, 8 October 2026 82 240.05 19,684 Friday, 9 October 2026 100 233.00 23,300 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 8,280 263.34 2,180,477

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 63,389 shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 14 220 XCSE 20261005 09:07:15.250958 +0100s 20261005 10:07:15.250958 3 220 XCSE 20261005 10:22:42.608966 +0100s 20261005 11:22:42.608966 7 220 XCSE 20261005 13:27:32.954053 +0100s 20261005 14:27:32.954053 20 244 XCSE 20261006 08:43:59.802919 +0100s 20261006 9:43:59.802919 20 246 XCSE 20261006 09:36:10.077958 +0100s 20261006 10:36:10.077958 30 246 XCSE 20261006 13:39:44.773307 +0100s 20261006 14:39:44.773307 20 246 XCSE 20261006 14:46:08.880765 +0100s 20261006 15:46:08.880765 15 240 XCSE 20261007 09:39:48.196142 +0100s 20261007 10:39:48.196142 2 240 XCSE 20261007 12:40:20.714465 +0100s 20261007 13:40:20.714465 10 240 XCSE 20261007 13:27:49.963254 +0100s 20261007 14:27:49.963254 2 240 XCSE 20261007 13:27:49.982562 +0100s 20261007 14:27:49.982562 71 240 XCSE 20261007 14:02:55.583561 +0100s 20261007 15:02:55.583561 12 242 XCSE 20261008 09:47:03.741597 +0100s 20261008 10:47:03.741597 38 242 XCSE 20261008 09:47:35.781382 +0100s 20261008 10:47:35.781382 10 240 XCSE 20261008 10:12:40.984668 +0100s 20261008 11:12:40.984668 20 236 XCSE 20261008 10:35:55.625039 +0100s 20261008 11:35:55.625039 2 232 XCSE 20261008 14:56:38.307583 +0100s 20261008 15:56:38.307583 10 234 XCSE 20261009 09:35:05.788967 +0100s 20261009 10:35:05.788967 40 234 XCSE 20261009 10:01:31.380538 +0100s 20261009 11:01:31.380538 10 232 XCSE 20261009 10:56:19.962542 +0100s 20261009 11:56:19.962542 40 232 XCSE 20261009 15:18:47.310955 +0100s 20261009 16:18:47.310955

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 33 - share buy back week 41