Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 41
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Treasury shares before start of programme
|55.109
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement
|7,884
|264.60
|2,086,113
|Monday, 5 October 2026
|24
|220.00
|5,280
|Tuesday, 6 October 2026
|90
|245.56
|22,100
|Wednesday, 7 October 2026
|100
|240.00
|24,000
|Thursday, 8 October 2026
|82
|240.05
|19,684
|Friday, 9 October 2026
|100
|233.00
|23,300
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions
|8,280
|263.34
|2,180,477
With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 63,389 shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.
Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix
Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time – GMT
|Time – CET
|14
|220
|XCSE
|20261005 09:07:15.250958 +0100s
|20261005 10:07:15.250958
|3
|220
|XCSE
|20261005 10:22:42.608966 +0100s
|20261005 11:22:42.608966
|7
|220
|XCSE
|20261005 13:27:32.954053 +0100s
|20261005 14:27:32.954053
|20
|244
|XCSE
|20261006 08:43:59.802919 +0100s
|20261006 9:43:59.802919
|20
|246
|XCSE
|20261006 09:36:10.077958 +0100s
|20261006 10:36:10.077958
|30
|246
|XCSE
|20261006 13:39:44.773307 +0100s
|20261006 14:39:44.773307
|20
|246
|XCSE
|20261006 14:46:08.880765 +0100s
|20261006 15:46:08.880765
|15
|240
|XCSE
|20261007 09:39:48.196142 +0100s
|20261007 10:39:48.196142
|2
|240
|XCSE
|20261007 12:40:20.714465 +0100s
|20261007 13:40:20.714465
|10
|240
|XCSE
|20261007 13:27:49.963254 +0100s
|20261007 14:27:49.963254
|2
|240
|XCSE
|20261007 13:27:49.982562 +0100s
|20261007 14:27:49.982562
|71
|240
|XCSE
|20261007 14:02:55.583561 +0100s
|20261007 15:02:55.583561
|12
|242
|XCSE
|20261008 09:47:03.741597 +0100s
|20261008 10:47:03.741597
|38
|242
|XCSE
|20261008 09:47:35.781382 +0100s
|20261008 10:47:35.781382
|10
|240
|XCSE
|20261008 10:12:40.984668 +0100s
|20261008 11:12:40.984668
|20
|236
|XCSE
|20261008 10:35:55.625039 +0100s
|20261008 11:35:55.625039
|2
|232
|XCSE
|20261008 14:56:38.307583 +0100s
|20261008 15:56:38.307583
|10
|234
|XCSE
|20261009 09:35:05.788967 +0100s
|20261009 10:35:05.788967
|40
|234
|XCSE
|20261009 10:01:31.380538 +0100s
|20261009 11:01:31.380538
|10
|232
|XCSE
|20261009 10:56:19.962542 +0100s
|20261009 11:56:19.962542
|40
|232
|XCSE
|20261009 15:18:47.310955 +0100s
|20261009 16:18:47.310955
This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
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Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 33 - share buy back week 41
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