Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 12 October 2026 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 23 September 2026 (the“First Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 5 October 2026 45,959 68.04 3,127,016.00 6 October 2026 46,908 69.48 3,259,227.21 7 October 2026 48,661 70.05 3,408,774.08 8 October 2026 47,937 68.73 3,294,689.55 9 October 2026 50,244 70.19 3,526,781.73 TOTAL 239,709 16,616,488.58

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 5 October 2026 30,082 68.04 2,046,840.53 6 October 2026 31,145 69.51 2,164,805.93 7 October 2026 31,385 69.94 2,195,164.69 8 October 2026 32,466 68.74 2,231,845.94 9 October 2026 27,152 70.16 1,904,931.28 TOTAL 152,230 10,543,588.37

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 5 October 2026 4,294 68.00 291,987.53 6 October 2026 4,315 69.37 299,344.78 7 October 2026 4,341 70.01 303,902.79 8 October 2026 4,551 68.74 312,835.56 9 October 2026 4,456 70.14 312,523.73 TOTAL 21,957 1,520,594.40

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 5 October 2026 5,024 68.01 341,657.93 6 October 2026 5,293 69.46 367,667.77 7 October 2026 5,379 70.13 377,223.66 8 October 2026 5,440 68.84 374,484.26 9 October 2026 4,643 70.11 325,506.63 TOTAL 25,779 1,786,540.26

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €76 million for a total amount of 1,087,462 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 12 October 2026, the Company held in total 6,125,838 ordinary shares in treasury (2.95% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.90% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W42-26 Buyback