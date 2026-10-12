The Application Security Testing Market Is Experiencing Rapid Growth And Is Projected To Reach $24.9 Billion By 2030

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Application Security Testing Market

The Business Research Company's Application Security Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The application security testing market has garnered significant attention as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and increase in complexity. With organizations prioritizing the protection of their software applications, this sector is positioned for remarkable growth. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends defining this crucial industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Application Security Testing Market

The application security testing market has witnessed rapid expansion recently. It is projected to rise from $10.61 billion in 2025 to $12.62 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. This increase over the historical period is largely driven by the growing frequency of cyberattacks, wider adoption of secure software development methods, stricter regulatory compliance demands, the proliferation of enterprise applications, and heightened awareness around application security risks.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $24.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.5%. Factors fueling this forecast include accelerated adoption of cloud-native technologies, greater demand for continuous security testing, increased investments in automated application security, the expanding use of API-driven applications, and a stronger focus on securing the software supply chain. Key trends anticipated during this period encompass the rising implementation of shift-left security testing, deeper integration of DevSecOps practices, advancements in runtime application security validation, heightened demand for software composition analysis solutions, and broader deployment of continuous vulnerability assessments.

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Understanding Application Security Testing and Its Importance

Application security testing refers to the set of cybersecurity practices aimed at identifying, analyzing, and fixing security vulnerabilities within software applications throughout the entire development lifecycle. This process employs a combination of both automated and manual testing techniques to uncover weaknesses in application code, runtime behavior, and software components before attackers can exploit them. By strengthening application resilience, security testing supports safer software development practices and helps organizations mitigate cyber risks while ensuring compliance with security regulations.

Primary Factor Boosting Growth in the Application Security Testing Market

A key driver behind the expansion of the application security testing market is the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. These attacks involve malicious efforts to gain unauthorized access to systems, applications, or data by exploiting vulnerabilities through methods such as phishing, malware, ransomware, and software exploits. The rapid growth of digital services and interconnected systems has broadened the attack surface available to cybercriminals, amplifying the need for comprehensive security testing. Application security testing plays a crucial role in detecting and resolving software vulnerabilities prior to deployment, thereby reducing the risk of data breaches, unauthorized access, and other cyber threats while enhancing overall application security and regulatory adherence.

For example, in October 2025, the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK reported handling a record 204 nationally significant cyberattacks in the year ending September, sharply up from 89 incidents in the previous 12 months. This surge highlights the escalating threat landscape and underscores why demand for application security testing is rising swiftly.

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Regional Market Share and Growth Outlook in Application Security Testing

In 2025, North America dominated the application security testing market as the largest regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest market growth during the forecast period. The market report examines multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Application Security Testing Market is Experiencing Rapid Growth and is Projected to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 12, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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