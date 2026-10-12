Shipping Containers Market Overview

Shipping Containers Market Size and Share

Shipping Containers Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Shipping Containers Market to Exceed $17 billion by 2030, with CIMC Holding 18% Share and Dry Storage 63%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The shipping containers market plays a vital role in global trade and logistics, with manufacturers and specialized equipment providers continuously innovating to meet the evolving demands of transportation and supply chains. Emphasis on cutting-edge container designs, durable materials, smart tracking technologies, as well as enhanced security and sustainability features, is shaping the competitive landscape. Efficient supply chain management and seamless intermodal transport are essential factors driving market dynamics, making it crucial for stakeholders to stay informed about key trends and opportunities in this rapidly changing industry.

Shipping Containers Market Size and Industry Overview

The shipping containers sector is forecasted to surpass $17 billion by 2030. It contributes to the larger Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container market, which is projected to reach around $284 billion in the same year, with shipping containers making up approximately 6% of this total. Within the expansive Metal and Mineral industry, expected to hit $9,886 billion by 2030, the shipping containers market will represent nearly 0.2% of the entire market value. Over the coming years, the shipping containers market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

Request A Free Sample Of The Shipping Containers Market Report



Dominant Product Segments in the Shipping Containers Market

The shipping containers market comprises several product types including dry storage containers, flat rack containers, refrigerated units, special-purpose containers, open top containers, double door containers, and others. Dry storage containers are expected to be the largest segment by 2030, holding a 63% share valued at $11 billion. This dominance stems from the widespread use of containerized shipping for general merchandise and manufactured goods, the need for standardized containers compatible with multiple transport modes, fleet renewals favoring corrosion-resistant designs, and an increase in leasing options that offer cost-effective access for operators.

Additional segment classifications include container sizes such as small, large, and high cube, along with end-use categories like food and beverages, consumer goods, healthcare, industrial products, vehicle transport, and other applications.

Access The Detailed Shipping Containers Market Report Here



Regional Dynamics of the Shipping Containers Market

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to be the largest market for shipping containers in 2030, valued at $5 billion, growing from $4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. This growth is driven by robust manufacturing and export activities in key Asian economies, investments in port expansion and maritime infrastructure, increasing volumes of containerized cargo from both regional and global trade, and the adoption of smart container tracking that enhances supply chain transparency and operational efficiency.

Country-Specific Outlook in the Shipping Containers Market

The United States is expected to lead on a country level in 2030, with a market size of $3 billion, up from $2 billion in 2025, growing at a 3% CAGR. This steady expansion is supported by strong demand for containerized imports, ongoing modernization of intermodal freight systems, investments in container depots and inland logistics hubs, and the use of specialized containers designed for temperature-sensitive and high-value goods.

The Leading Company Driving the Shipping Containers Market

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (CIMC) stands out as the market leader, holding an 18% share of global sales in 2025. Its container manufacturing division offers a broad range of products including standard dry containers, refrigerated units, special-purpose containers, and logistical equipment, all of which are critical to supporting global trade, maritime transport, and supply chain operations.

Market Concentration and Competitive Landscape

The shipping containers market is moderately fragmented, with the top ten companies accounting for 28% of total revenue in 2025. Entry barriers include rigorous quality standards, manufacturing requirements, material durability, and the essential need for reliability in global logistics. Leading firms maintain their market positions through diverse product portfolios, established partnerships, extensive manufacturing and distribution networks, and ongoing innovations in container production and fleet management. As demand for efficient trade, intermodal transport, sustainable containers, and advanced tracking technologies grows, these companies are expected to leverage strategic collaborations, product development, and regional expansion to solidify their competitive advantage.

Key Market Players and Their Shares in 2025:

- China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (CIMC) (18%)

- A.P. Moller–Maersk Group (2%)

- COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. Ltd. (2%)

- Triton International Limited (2%)

- CXIC Group Containers Company Limited (2%)

- Sea Box Inc. (0.4%)

- Florens Container Services B.V. (0.3%)

- SCHÜTZ Container Systems Inc. (0.3%)

- THIELMANN Group (0.2%)

- Hoover Container Solutions (0.2%)

Primary Factors Propelling Shipping Containers Market Growth

One major growth driver is the expansion of global trade and cargo demand. Increased movement of goods across borders, including consumer products, industrial materials, and raw resources, boosts the need for standardized, cost-efficient cargo solutions. This factor alone is expected to contribute about 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Another key contributor is the development of port infrastructure and logistics networks. Modernizing ports, container terminals, and intermodal transportation systems enhances handling capacity, improves connectivity, reduces turnaround times, and facilitates smoother container flow along trade routes. This driver is predicted to add around 2.3% annual growth.

The growing adoption of automation and advanced shipping technologies also plays a vital role. Innovations such as automated container handling, IoT tracking, AI-based route optimization, and smart containers help increase operational efficiency, improve cargo visibility, reduce delays, and optimize port and terminal functions. This factor is forecasted to support approximately 2.0% annual growth.

Emerging Trends Reshaping the Shipping Containers Market

Refrigerated intermodal containers are revolutionizing the market by enhancing cold chain logistics, protecting temperature-sensitive cargo, and enabling dependable temperature-controlled shipping. For example, in April 2026, COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. introduced a 45-foot railway reefer container engineered for smooth rail and road transport. It features a diesel-electric hybrid refrigeration system, superior structural strength, and advanced air-cooling technology, ensuring uninterrupted cooling with even temperature distribution for extended cold chain operations.

Strategies Employed by Shipping Containers Market Leaders

Market frontrunners are focusing on developing sustainable container technologies that increase durability and energy efficiency. They are also experimenting with innovative container designs aimed at better cargo protection and space utilization. Expanding manufacturing capabilities to support logistics infrastructure growth and incorporating smart container technologies to enhance tracking and asset management are other strategic priorities.

Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook Through 2030

All seven product categories in the shipping containers market are anticipated to present growth prospects, collectively adding over $5.3 billion in market value by 2030. From 2025 to 2030, dry storage containers are expected to grow by $3 billion, refrigerated containers by $1 billion, flat rack containers by $0.4 billion, open top containers by $0.3 billion, double door containers by $0.3 billion, special-purpose containers by $0.2 billion, and other types by $0.1 billion. This growth will be fueled by advancements in smart tracking and fleet management, heightened demand for specialized containers catering to sensitive or oversized cargo, eco-friendly manufacturing using recyclable and corrosion-resistant materials, and digital logistics integration that enhances container utilization, visibility, and operational efficiency.

Top Companies Within the Shipping Containers Market

Key players in this sector include China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (CIMC), A.P. Moller–Maersk Group, COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. Ltd., Triton International Limited, CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Sea Box Inc., Florens Container Services B.V., SCHÜTZ Container Systems Inc., THIELMANN Group, Hoover Container Solutions, Container Corporation of India Limited, OEG Offshore Limited, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment Co. Ltd., Maersk Container Industry A/S, American Intermodal Container Manufacturing Inc. (AICM), CARU Containers B.V., BSL Containers Ltd., Klinge Corporation, TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt. Ltd., UES International Pty Ltd., Global Container Solutions Ltd., TRS Containers, W&K Containers Inc., Charleston Marine Containers Inc., and Rava Group Containers.

Supply Chain Participants and Customer Base in the Shipping Containers Market

Raw material suppliers essential to this market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, United States Steel Corporation, SSAB AB, Voestalpine AG, Nucor Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, Hyundai Steel Company, Shougang Group, HBIS Group Co., Ltd., Novelis Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Constellium SE, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Group, Dow Inc., BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and 3M Company.

Wholesalers and distributors active in this space include CMA CGM Group Equipment Services, Triton International Limited, Florens Container Services B.V., Textainer Group Holdings Limited, Seaco Global Limited, Blue Sky Intermodal, Container xChange GmbH, CHS Container Group, CARU Containers B.V., Container Corporation of America, Conexwest, Inc., Willbox Ltd., Almar Container Group, Royal Wolf Holdings Limited, Eveon Containers, Cleveland Containers Ltd., Universal Containers Inc., Pac-Van Inc., Modulaire Group, Satellite Shelters Inc., BOXX Modular, Inc., Aztec Container LLC, Southeastern Container Inc., BigSteelBox Corporation, and Falcon Containers.

The end-user market is comprised of major logistics and shipping companies such as A.P. Moller–Maersk A/S, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Evergreen Marine Corporation, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd., ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd., CMA CGM S.A., DHL Supply Chain, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DB Schenker, DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Amazon Inc., Walmart Inc., IKEA Group, Volkswagen Group Logistics, Toyota Motor Corporation Logistics Division, BMW Group Logistics, Siemens Mobility, and General Motors Company.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a renowned market intelligence firm specializing in company, market, and consumer research. With over 30,000+ reports spanning 27 industries and more than 60 geographies, their insights draw upon 1.5 million datasets, extensive secondary research, and interviews with industry leaders. They offer a range of tailored research packages such as Market Entry, Competitor Tracking, and Supplier & Distributor packages.

Disclaimer: The information provided by TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd is gathered in good faith from primary and secondary sources, though accuracy cannot be fully guaranteed. The company disclaims liability for any actions taken based on its findings, which are intended as estimates and opinions rather than definitive facts or investment advice.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Americas: +1 310-496-7795

Europe: +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others: +44 7882 955267 / +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow on LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shipping Containers Market to Exceed $17 billion by 2030, with CIMC Holding 18% Share and Dry Storage 63% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 12, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.