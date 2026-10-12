Market Forecast Report On Ammonia Gas And Ammonia Water With Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insights

Ammonia Gas and Ammonia Water Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ammonia Gas and Ammonia Water with Segment Analysis Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ammonia gas and ammonia water market has been witnessing significant expansion recently, driven by their essential roles in agriculture and various industrial processes. As demand grows across different sectors, this market is set to experience further robust development in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping this vital industry.

Steady Growth Trajectory in the Ammonia Gas and Ammonia Water Market

The market for ammonia gas and ammonia water has seen considerable growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $78.4 billion in 2025 to $83.98 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This rise during the historical period mainly results from increasing fertilizer use, the need for higher agricultural productivity, expanding chemical manufacturing activities, broader applications in industrial refrigeration, and growing demand for nitrogen-based compounds.

Download a free sample of the ammonia gas and ammonia water market report:



Promising Future Outlook Stretching to 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward momentum with an anticipated value reaching $108.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The forecasted expansion is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of green ammonia technologies, rising ammonia demand within the hydrogen economy, increased investments in sustainable chemical manufacturing, progressive emission reduction efforts, and heightened requirements for high-purity ammonia in advanced industrial sectors. Key trends shaping this period include the integration of digital monitoring systems in ammonia operations, strengthening of sustainable ammonia supply chains, automation in chemical production processes, and wider implementation of advanced emission control technologies.

Understanding Ammonia Gas and Ammonia Water and Their Industrial Importance

Ammonia gas (NH3) is a colorless and pungent substance made of nitrogen and hydrogen atoms. It serves as a fundamental raw material utilized extensively in fertilizer production, refrigeration, chemical synthesis, and emission control applications. Meanwhile, ammonia water, also called aqueous ammonia or ammonium hydroxide, is a solution where ammonia gas dissolves in water. This form finds widespread use as a cleaning agent, pH regulator, chemical intermediate, and reagent within water treatment, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and various industrial processes.

View the full ammonia gas and ammonia water market report:



Increasing Demand for Nitrogen-Based Fertilizers as a Driving Market Force

The growing need for nitrogen-rich fertilizers in agriculture is a key factor propelling demand for ammonia gas and ammonia water. These fertilizers supply critical nitrogen nutrients essential for plant growth and higher crop yields, addressing the rising food demand linked to population growth. Ammonia gas and ammonia water act as primary raw materials in producing nitrogen fertilizers and provide readily available nitrogen for agricultural use. For example, in July 2025, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a UN agency based in Italy, reported a 32% increase in nitrogen fertilizer consumption, which reached 112 million tonnes (Mt) in 2023. This surge highlights how expanding agricultural fertilizer requirements are boosting the ammonia market.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Regional Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for ammonia gas and ammonia water. It is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the coming years. The market analysis covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Market Forecast Report on Ammonia Gas and Ammonia Water with Segment Analysis and Strategic Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 12, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.