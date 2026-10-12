Solar District Heating Market Overview

Solar District Heating Market Size and Share

Solar District Heating Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Solar District Heating Market to Expand at 11% CAGR Through 2030, with Alfa Laval Holding 12% Market Share

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The solar district heating market is becoming a crucial part of the global renewable energy landscape as countries and companies work toward more sustainable heating solutions. With advancements in solar thermal technology and growing environmental awareness, the sector is set to play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency across urban and industrial settings.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Solar District Heating Sector

By 2030, the solar district heating market is anticipated to surpass $7 billion in value. This niche represents about 3% of the larger Solar Electricity market, which is expected to reach nearly $234 billion by the same year. Within the extensive Utilities industry projected at $9,379 billion, solar district heating will account for roughly 0.1% of the total market. The segment is forecasted to expand at an annual growth rate of 11% leading up to 2030, driven by growing demand for clean heating solutions.

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Regional and Country Market Outlook for Solar District Heating

The Asia Pacific region is set to dominate the solar district heating market by 2030, with its market size growing to $3.1 billion from $1.9 billion in 2025. This corresponds to a CAGR of 10%, fueled by rapid urbanization, government investments in low-carbon heating infrastructure, integration of solar thermal within district energy systems, and the use of seasonal thermal storage to boost efficiency. China is expected to be the largest national market, increasing from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2030 at the same 10% growth rate. The country's growth is attributed to clean heating initiatives, large-scale solar thermal projects, replacement of coal-powered heating, and smart energy management in district heating networks.

Key Segments Within the Solar District Heating Market

The market is divided primarily into large and small systems, with large systems accounting for 59% of the market share in 2030, equivalent to $4 billion. These systems include utility-scale solar thermal plants that supply district heating networks, supported by investments in municipal renewable heating, seasonal thermal storage, and centralized systems offering affordable, low-emission heat to residential, commercial, and industrial users. Additional segmentation covers technology types-flat-plate collectors, evacuated tube collectors, and concentrated solar thermal systems-and applications spanning residential, commercial, and industrial use.

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Factors Fueling the Expansion of Solar District Heating

Supportive government incentives and renewable energy policies play a major role in accelerating market growth. Subsidies, tax credits, grants, and carbon reduction mandates encourage utilities and municipalities to invest heavily in solar thermal district heating infrastructure. These incentives contribute approximately 2.5% annually to market expansion.

Another significant growth driver is the increasing integration of solar thermal systems into existing district heating networks. This trend is backed by improvements in thermal storage, modernization of heating networks, and a greater focus on renewable heat generation, contributing about 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Growing concerns around decarbonization and the need for energy-efficient heating solutions are also propelling the solar district heating market forward. Stricter emission regulations, smart city projects, and widespread adoption of renewable heating technologies are pushing the shift to sustainable district heating, adding around 2.0% growth each year.

Leading Company in the Solar District Heating Market

Alfa Laval AB emerged as the market leader in 2025, holding a 12% share globally. The company's energy division specializes in heat exchangers and thermal transfer technologies that underpin solar heating systems and district energy networks. Their innovative solutions enhance the efficiency and sustainability of heating infrastructure worldwide.

Market Competition and Company Shares

The solar district heating market remains relatively fragmented, with the top ten firms capturing 27% of total revenue in 2025. While regulatory and technological challenges exist due to system complexity and infrastructure scale, leading companies maintain competitive edges through diverse technology offerings, strategic partnerships, global project reach, and continuous innovation. As demand intensifies for renewable heating, advancements in solar thermal projects, energy storage integration, and smart district energy systems will further solidify their market positions.

Notable market shares among key players in 2025 include:

- Alfa Laval AB: 12%

- Korea District Heating Corporation: 5%

- Keppel District Heating and Cooling Services Pte. Ltd.: 4%

- Aalborg CSP A/S: 3%

- Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG: 0.5%

Transformative Trends in Solar District Heating

Large-scale solar thermal installations are revolutionizing district heating by reducing fossil fuel reliance and promoting renewable heat generation in cities. For example, in December 2025, Kosovo Energy Corporation launched the largest solar thermal district heating project in the Western Balkans, featuring a 40.6 MW solar collector field and a 408,000 m3 seasonal heat storage system. This project significantly enhances renewable heat availability, cuts coal dependency, and lowers carbon emissions annually.

Strategic Focus Areas for Companies in the Industry

Key priorities for companies include developing scalable solar thermal technologies that support renewable heating goals, improving solar collector and storage reliability, expanding district heating infrastructure, and adopting smart monitoring systems to optimize energy management and performance.

Emerging Growth Prospects Within the Market

The large and small system segments are expected to contribute over $3 billion in new value between 2025 and 2030. Large systems will add $2 billion, while small systems will contribute $1 billion. Growth opportunities stem from seasonal thermal storage solutions, hybrid systems combining solar and heat pumps, digital energy management tools that optimize networks, high-efficiency solar collectors, and smart heat distribution technologies that enhance reliability and reduce costs.

Prominent Players Participating in the Solar District Heating Industry

Key market participants include Alfa Laval AB, Korea District Heating Corporation, Keppel District Heating and Cooling Services Pte. Ltd., Aalborg CSP A/S, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Arcon-Sunmark A/S, LOGSTOR A/S, S. O. L. I. D. GmbH, TVP Solar SA, Savosolar Oyj, and several others specializing in various aspects of solar thermal and heating solutions.

Suppliers of Raw Materials for Solar District Heating

Major raw material providers supporting this market include Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH, Bosch Thermotechnology GmbH, Ariston Holding N.V., BDR Thermea Group B.V., Aalborg CSP A/S, Ritter Energie- und Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Schüco International KG, VELUX Group, Kingspan Group plc, Saint-Gobain S.A., Rockwool International A/S, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Covestro AG, and others supplying components essential for solar thermal technology.

Distribution and Supply Channels in the Solar District Heating Market

Leading wholesalers and distributors in this market are Wolseley plc, Ferguson Enterprises Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, WESCO International Inc., Graybar Electric Company Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., Fastenal Company, Grainger Inc., RS Group plc, Würth Group, Conrad Electronic SE, Solar Electric Supply Inc., and multiple specialized solar energy suppliers.

Primary End Users of Solar District Heating Solutions

Key end users include Arcon-Sunmark A/S, LOGSTOR A/S, Fjernvarme Fyn A/S, VEKS District Heating Company, Høje Taastrup District Heating, Silkeborg District Heating A.m.b.a., Marstal District Heating A.m.b.a., Solrød District Heating A.m.b.a., Copenhagen Energy A/S, E.ON SE, Vattenfall AB, Fortum Corporation, Statkraft AS, Ørsted A/S, Enel X S.r.l., Engie SA, Veolia Environnement S.A., Danfoss A/S, Siemens Energy AG, Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls International plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, and Alfa Laval AB.

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About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a renowned market intelligence firm specializing in company, market, and consumer research. With over 30,000+ reports spanning 27 industries and more than 60 geographies, their insights draw upon 1.5 million datasets, extensive secondary research, and interviews with industry leaders. They offer a range of tailored research packages such as Market Entry, Competitor Tracking, and Supplier & Distributor packages.

Disclaimer: The information provided by TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd is gathered in good faith from primary and secondary sources, though accuracy cannot be fully guaranteed. The company disclaims liability for any actions taken based on its findings, which are intended as estimates and opinions rather than definitive facts or investment advice.

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Solar District Heating Market to Expand at 11% CAGR Through 2030, with Alfa Laval Holding 12% Market Share News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 12, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional



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