The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market Is Set To Achieve Steady Growth At A 9.8% CAGR By 2030

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Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, driven by the expanding aviation industry and increasing air travel demand. As airlines continue to enlarge their fleets and enhance operational efficiency, the MRO market is set to experience significant advancements and opportunities in the near future. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this vital segment of aviation.

Market Size and Growth Potential of the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market

The aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul market has surged substantially in recent years. It is projected to expand from $73.58 billion in 2025 to $81.12 billion in 2026, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This rise in the historic period has been fueled by the increasing size of aircraft fleets, higher air passenger traffic, improved aircraft utilization rates, more stringent maintenance demands, and the broadening scale of commercial aviation operations.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $118 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.8%. This anticipated growth is largely driven by the rising need for predictive maintenance services, modernization of aircraft fleets, enhanced demand for lifecycle optimization of aircraft, a surge in outsourced MRO activities, and an intensified focus on aircraft safety and regulatory compliance. Key trends in the coming years include widespread adoption of predictive maintenance technologies, increasing use of digital maintenance records, growth in condition-based maintenance practices, and expanded demand for specialized MRO services, all contributing to improved aircraft reliability and airworthiness.

Understanding the Role of Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul in Aviation

Aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul represent a critical sector within aviation that ensures aircraft remain safe, reliable, and operational throughout their lifecycle. This industry encompasses a range of specialized technical processes as well as compliance with strict regulatory standards, all geared toward supporting aircraft performance and operational readiness over time.

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Factors Contributing to the Expansion of the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market

The primary factor driving growth in the MRO market is the ongoing increase in global aircraft fleet size. This fleet includes all aircraft owned or managed by airlines and operators, both in active service and storage. As air passenger demand rises, airlines are compelled to grow their capacity by adding more aircraft, which in turn necessitates more frequent inspections, repairs, engine overhauls, and maintenance services to maintain safety and efficiency.

For instance, as of June 2025, the International Air Transport Association reported that the worldwide commercial aircraft fleet totaled 35,550 planes, with 30,300 actively in service and 5,250 stored. This expansion in fleet size directly escalates requirements for maintenance and overhaul services, underpinning strong growth in the MRO market.

Key Regional Markets and Growth Forecasts in Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of the global MRO landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market is Set to Achieve Steady Growth at a 9.8% CAGR by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 12, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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