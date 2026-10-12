NEWEN AI / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

VUSSENS Establishes U.S. Headquarters in New Jersey and Launches AI-Powered Global Beauty Analytics Platform

12.10.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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Establishing a Strategic Foothold in North America, the World's Largest Beauty Market, to Accelerate Expansion Across Global Brands, Manufacturers, and Retailers FORT LEE, N.J. and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VUSSENS Inc., a global beauty AI analytics company and a wholly owned subsidiary of NEWEN AI, a specialist in industry-specific AI analytics solutions, has established its North American operations in New Jersey and officially launched VUSSENS, its ontology-based AI beauty analytics platform.



New Jersey, where the North American subsidiary is based, is strategically located adjacent to New York, a major global hub for international business and consumer goods distribution, offering strong infrastructure and accessibility. VUSSENS plans to further strengthen its localization strategy in the North American market by actively leveraging its local partnership network, including connections with New York University (NYU) Stern and the Global AI Frontier Lab based in New York. The VUSSENS platform, officially unveiled alongside the establishment of the North American subsidiary, is a beauty-specialized, ontology-based AI platform that integrates and analyzes cross-channel data from social media and e-commerce platforms in the U.S. market. Powered by a language model trained on more than 800 billion tokens and a multimodal AI engine capable of simultaneously analyzing video, audio, and subtitles across short-form content platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, VUSSENS enables highly granular persona analysis based on race, age, skin type, and consumer values. Going beyond simple measurements of keyword mentions, the platform structurally maps complex relationships such as trends and sales, ingredients and efficacy, and consumer responses and products, providing actionable market insights for businesses in the local market. The platform integrates four core solutions, Marketing, Trend, Product, and Category, to support practical business decision-making. The Marketing Solution tracks the entire journey from product seeding and content engagement to reviews and purchase-conversion signals, while the Trend Solution captures diverse consumer responses in real time across ingredients, efficacy, formulations, colors, memes, and other dimensions. In addition, the Product Solution supports customized strategy development through AI-powered SWOT analysis and target-consumer analysis, while the Category Solution provides an overview of market movements and category-level opportunities. The platform also features K-Beauty trend analysis, which is gaining attention as a key benchmark in the global beauty market, further strengthening VUSSENS' competitive edge. VUSSENS plans to pursue an aggressive sales strategy targeting the entire beauty value chain in North America. Its target customers include beauty brands seeking trend intelligence and marketing performance measurement, OEM and ODM manufacturers looking to optimize new product development and ingredient R&D, major retailers seeking to identify promising brands at an early stage, and agencies requiring sophisticated, data-driven insights for strategic proposals and solutions. VUSSENS has also outlined a concrete roadmap for business expansion. Starting with its New Jersey subsidiary, the company plans to secure its initial customer base and gradually expand its sales hubs across key regions in the U.S., including the West Coast, South, and Midwest, ultimately building a sales network spanning North America. Building on its success in the North American market, VUSSENS plans to gradually expand its services into other major global beauty markets, including Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, with the goal of establishing itself as a global beauty data hub. *NEWEN AI(KOSDAQ, 463020) About VUSSENS VUSSENS is an AI-powered global beauty analytics platform that integrates and analyzes global e-commerce and social media data to identify beauty market trends, consumer demand, and changes across products and categories. By integrating major commerce and social data sources, VUSSENS delivers actionable insights across the entire beauty intelligence ecosystem, from Trends → Categories → Products → Marketing. One of VUSSENS' key strengths lies in its ability to connect data across otherwise fragmented channels, enabling businesses to identify emerging beauty trends and early consumer interest signals, while uncovering high-growth categories and product opportunities. For more information about VUSSENS, please visit the official website: Product Inquiry ...



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