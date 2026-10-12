Kellogg-HKUST EMBA Ranked No. 1 In The World In The Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2026



EQS Newswire / 12/10/2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Top ranking reflects exceptional career outcomes, a world-leading alumni network and a truly global executive learning experience

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – The Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA (KH EMBA) Program has secured the No. 1 position globally in the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2026, released today, marking an unprecedented 13th time the Program has attained the top position. Jointly offered by the HKUST Business School and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, the Program has consistently been recognized among the world's leading Executive MBA programs for its outstanding impact on participants' careers, leadership development, and global business perspectives.







The latest ranking reflects KH EMBA's continued excellence across key performance indicators, including career progression, alumni outcomes, international student body, and the strength of its global network. The achievement reinforces the program's unique position at the intersection of East and West, equipping senior executives with the strategic insight and leadership capabilities required to navigate an increasingly complex global business environment.

The ranking also underscores the exceptional strength of the KH EMBA alumni community. RankedNo. 1 globally in the Alumni Network category, the program continues to cultivate a powerful international community of senior executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Spanning geographies and sectors, this lifelong network facilitates business opportunities, strategic partnerships, professional exchange and career advancement.

Further validating the program's transformative career impact, KH EMBA graduates reported an average "Salary Today" of USD 607,684 (over HKD 4.7 million) and an average 69% salary increase following graduation. The program also achieved an outstanding overall satisfaction score of 9.73 out of 10, reflecting alumni confidence in the quality of the learning experience, the achievement of career goals and the enduring value of the global KH EMBA network.

Prof. Frederik ANSEEL, Dean of HKUST Business School, said, "Thirteen No. 1 rankings over nearly two decades demonstrate the consistency with which this program has delivered value to senior executives around the world. Our participants are accomplished leaders, and the depth of experience they bring to the classroom is a defining part of the learning journey. They engage with world-class faculty who challenge conventional thinking, translate cutting-edge research into practical insights, and help them navigate the complex decisions they face as leaders. Equally important are the lifelong connections formed through the program, extending into a global alumni community where members continue to mentor, support and learn from one another long after graduation."

Prof. Francesca CORNELLI, Dean of Kellogg School of Management, noted, "For more than two decades, Kellogg School of Management and HKUST Business School have fostered a close and fruitful partnership, bringing together outstanding faculty from around the world to deliver a world-class global management education. We will continue to deepen our collaboration to nurture forward-looking and responsible leaders who create long-term value for Hong Kong, Asia, and the global community."

The Financial Times ranking evaluates the world's leading EMBA programmes through a rigorous assessment framework covering alumni career outcomes, faculty research excellence, diversity, international exposure, and other key indicators of programme quality and institutional impact. The KH EMBA's position at the top of the global ranking reflects its longstanding commitment to academic excellence, transformative leadership development, outstanding career outcomes, and the cultivation of a truly global network of senior executives.

The full FT Executive MBA Ranking 2026 is available at:

According to the Non-local Higher and Professional Education (Regulation) Ordinance, the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA program is an exempted course. It is a matter of discretion for individual employers to recognize any qualification to which this course may lead.

Hashtag: #HKUST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Hong Kong University of Science and TechnologyThe Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) ( ) is a world-class university renowned for its excellence in innovative education, research, and impactful knowledge transfer. Adopting a holistic and interdisciplinary approach to education, HKUST was ranked 33rd globally and 6th in Asia in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and QS Asia University Rankings 2026, respectively. It was also ranked 20th worldwide in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, placing first among universities in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland for the third consecutive year. Eleven HKUST subjects were ranked among the world's top 50 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. In addition, HKUST's Computer Science discipline, which encompasses areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, was ranked No. 1 in Hong Kong for the tenth consecutive year in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Its graduates are highly competitive, consistently ranking among the world's top 30 most sought-after employees. In research and entrepreneurship, more than 80% of HKUST's research was rated "world-leading" or "internationally excellent" in the University Grants Committee's Research Assessment Exercise 2020. As of September 2026, HKUST members have founded more than 2,000 active start-ups, including 11 unicorns and 23 successful exits through initial public offerings (IPOs) or mergers and acquisitions (M&A).



News Source: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

12/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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