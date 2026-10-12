TVK's Madurantakam, Dharapuram Bypoll Winners Take Oath As Mlas

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) representatives Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama were sworn in as members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday after winning the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections, respectively.

The ceremony took place in the Speaker's chamber at the Secretariat in Chennai. Both legislators took oaths in the presence of the Speaker, completing the process following their election to the Assembly.

Ministers N. Anand, Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna and K.G. Arunraj attended the ceremony as the two representatives began their legislative tenure.

The swearing-in followed emphatic victories for TVK in both constituencies. The results gave the party a start in its first by-election contest. Having secured both seats, TVK emerged from the electoral exercise with a result that reinforced its position in the two constituencies.

Maragatham Kumaravel polled 74,048 votes in Madurantakam. She and Sathyabama will now represent their respective constituencies in the Assembly, where they can raise local issues and participate in legislative proceedings.

Polling in the two constituencies was held on October 6 following a campaign involving TVK, the DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and the Left parties.

The contests drew attention as an electoral test for TVK after its Assembly election performance.

Chief Minister and TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay campaigned in both constituencies. His campaign included public appearances and roadshows aimed at mobilising support for the party's candidates ahead of polling.

In Madurantakam, CM Vijay held a roadshow on October 1 after a campaign visit on September 25. He also visited the Melmaruvathur temple during his campaign in the constituency.

For the Dharapuram contest, CM Vijay addressed voters on September 30 and returned for a roadshow on October 4, the final day of campaigning. The constituency had 22 candidates in the fray.

Opposition parties also mounted campaigns, with DMK leaders M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami seeking support for their candidates.

The presence of several parties made the elections a closely watched political contest.

Monday's ceremony shifted the focus from campaigning and election results to the work of the newly elected legislators. Their responsibilities include representing voters, bringing constituency concerns before the government and contributing to Assembly debates.

For TVK, the occasion marked the completion of the by-election process, with both successful candidates taking their places as elected representatives of Madurantakam and Dharapuram.