Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Who Is Dakkshi Guttikonda? Career To Background, All You Need To Know

Who is Dakkshi Guttikonda in Bigg Boss Telugu 10? Explore her profile, career journey, professional background and personal life to learn more about the contestant and her journey beyond the reality show.

Actress Dakkshi Guttikonda entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10 as a wild card contestant. She started her acting journey in the Telugu film industry recently. She now grabbed this massive chance to reach more viewers through the reality show. Director Ram Gopal Varma introduced Dakkshi to the silver screen with his movie Coronavirus. She tried hard to build her identity as an actress through that film.Dakkshi Guttikonda shares a close professional bond with Ram Gopal Varma. She introduced herself to the audience with his movie Coronavirus. She tried hard to grab opportunities in Telugu cinema and make a mark. She did not get massive fame like top heroines initially. She now got a big platform like Bigg Boss to show her real self. Dakkshi revealed in an interview that she faced bitter casting couch experiences while looking for offers. She also spoke about her glamour show. People usually say Telugu actresses avoid skin show. Dakkshi does glamour photoshoots just to prove she can pull off glamorous roles if the movie demands it.Actors often use entertainment shows to get closer to the audience. Dakkshi Guttikonda will now showcase her real personality through a massive reality show like Bigg Boss. She played different characters in movies earlier. She must now win the audience's hearts with her real-life behaviour inside the house. This show has therefore become a major turning point in her career.Dakkshi Guttikonda gained valuable experience working in Ram Gopal Varma's movies. She got a solid start in the film industry by working with a director known for unique storylines. She regularly does glamour photoshoots. Her bold pictures always go viral on social media platforms.Dakkshi Guttikonda started her wild card journey in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 with high expectations. Viewers are eager to see how she mingles with other housemates. They want to watch her performance in tasks and her way of expressing opinions. Dakkshi appeared only as an actress on screen until now. She will now try to create a special image for herself on television. We have to wait and see if this show brings her new movie offers.