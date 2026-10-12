Uzbekistan, Miahona, Franklin Templeton Review Water Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia's Miahona and US-based Franklin Templeton reviewed the progress of joint drinking water supply and wastewater treatment projects during a working meeting in Tashkent on Oct.10, chaired by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting brought together representatives of relevant ministries and government agencies, as well as Miahona and Franklin Templeton, to assess the status of ongoing projects and identify measures to accelerate implementation.

Following the discussions, the participants outlined practical steps to speed up project execution and improve coordination among the responsible entities.

"The progress of projects in the field of drinking water supply and wastewater treatment was reviewed," the statement said.

Miahona specializes in water and wastewater infrastructure development, including water treatment, distribution and wastewater management. In Uzbekistan, the company has been pursuing projects involving water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure in the Fergana and Jizzakh regions, as well as exploring further opportunities in Karakalpakstan.

Franklin Templeton, meanwhile, manages and serves as trustee of Uzbekistan's National Investment Fund, supporting efforts to improve the performance of state-owned enterprises and attract international investment. Its participation in the meeting brings an international investment management perspective to discussions involving infrastructure projects, although its specific role in these water initiatives has not been publicly detailed.

The projects are aimed at improving water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure, which are essential for public health, environmental protection and sustainable urban development. Their timely implementation could help improve access to reliable drinking water, strengthen wastewater management and support Uzbekistan's efforts to modernize essential public utilities.