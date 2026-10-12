Baku Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For Cambodian PM
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. An official welcome ceremony was held for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on October 12 as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend 's correspondent reports.
An honor guard was lined up in the square, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in honor of the Cambodian prime minister.
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