Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 41 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the“Safe Harbour Rules”). The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,127,014 957.50 2,036,620,312 5 October 2026 11,103 1.073.29 11,916,694 6 October 2026 10,488 1.094.06 11,474,473 7 October 2026 10,560 1.088.03 11,489,578 8 October 2026 10,934 1.073.03 11,732,500 9 October 2026 10,627 1.085.62 11,536,879 Accumulated under the programme 2,180,726 960.58 2,094,770,437

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,180,726 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.75% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment

Share repurchase programme 20261012