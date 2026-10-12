Nominations Open For The Enginuity Skills Awards 2027, In Partnership With Babcock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Celebrating the best of engineering and manufacturing skills across the UK

Nominations are now open for the Enginuity Skills Awards 2027 in partnership with Babcock, which are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards in the engineering and manufacturing sector.

Now in its 13th year, the Enginuity Skills Awards recognise the individuals and organisations that are championing skills excellence and driving innovation within the industry.

Entries will remain open until midnight on Sunday 20 December 2026, with winners announced at a prestigious ceremony in June 2027.

Celebrating skills, innovation, and impact

The Enginuity Skills Awards celebrate excellence across a broad range of categories, recognising apprentices, educators, training providers, and employers of all sizes whose outstanding work is advancing skills and transforming the workforce.

Shortlisted finalists will be invited to a prestigious gala event in London, held at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Wednesday 30 June 2027. The Awards will bring together leaders from industry, education, and government for an evening of achievement, networking, and inspiration.

Award categories

The Enginuity Skills Awards 2027 will honour excellence across the full spectrum of engineering and manufacturing skills. Categories for this year's awards are:



Advanced Level Apprentice of the Year*

Graduate, Degree or Higher-Level Apprentice of the Year*

T Level Student of the Year*

Training Provider Skills Champion of the Year

SME Employer Skills Champion of the Year

Large Employer Skills Champion of the Year

New Talent Inspiration Programme of the Year

The Enginuity Alliance Collaboration Award Best of British Engineering**



* The winner of these categories will be awarded £1,000 in prize money, with three additional finalists awarded £500 each.

** This award is presented to the category winner who made the strongest impression and is therefore not open for nominations.

Comment from Enginuity

Ann Watson MBE, CEO of Enginuity, said:



“Across engineering and manufacturing, the demand for new capabilities is accelerating. The Enginuity Skills Awards gives us an important opportunity to recognise the people turning that challenge into progress, building confidence, opening pathways into rewarding careers, and equipping businesses for the future. By sharing their achievements, we hope to inspire even more individuals and organisations to invest in the skills our sector needs to thrive.

“Enginuity sincerely thanks all partners for their invaluable support in making the Enginuity Skills Awards 2027 possible. We are proud to recognise our Headline Partner, Babcock, and our Platinum Partners, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, whose continued commitment to developing engineering and manufacturing talent helps drive innovation, inclusion, and excellence across the sector.”

Comment from Headline Partner

Jennifer McElhinney, Chief People Officer at Babcock:

"Developing the skills that will power the future of UK defence, engineering, and manufacturing is really important to us. Through our investment in apprenticeships, graduate programmes, STEM outreach, and early careers initiatives, Babcock is committed to helping build the skilled, diverse, and resilient workforce the UK needs. We look forward to working with Enginuity to shine a spotlight on the individuals and programmes making a real difference across our sector."

Comments from our Platinum Partners

Richard Hamer, HR Director for Education & Skills at BAE Systems:

“Most of our largest programmes are underpinned by the people and partners who work alongside us, which is why we're proud to sponsor the SME Employer Skills Champion of the Year award. We partner with more than 2,000 SMEs across the UK and understand first-hand the invaluable contribution they make to the engineering and manufacturing sector, bringing specialist skills, innovative thinking, and delivery at pace. Some of the best skills development and apprenticeship training is happening within this powerful network and we're delighted to celebrate those leading the way.”

Neil Mantle, Director of Manufacturing Engineering and Materials at Rolls-Royce,

Partner of New Talent Inspiration Programme of the Year:

“Rolls-Royce are thrilled to be sponsoring the Enginuity Skills Awards again in 2027! Developing the next generation of engineering talent is essential to the future of our industry, and these awards are a brilliant way to celebrate the people, programmes and ideas shaping that future. We can't wait to celebrate the incredible talent and achievements across engineering!”

About Enginuity

Enginuity, the former Sector Skills Council, is a charity dedicated to closing the skills gap in the UK's engineering and manufacturing sector. Its mission is to empower businesses with the data, insights, and tools they need to thrive in our ever-evolving sector.

Through its pioneering work in skills intelligence and digital solutions, Enginuity is helping to create a more productive sector at the forefront of designing, making, and maintaining the solutions to society's greatest challenges.

How to enter

Entries for the Enginuity Skills Awards 2027 are now open and close at midnight on Sunday 20 December 2026.

To learn more about the award categories, entry criteria, and how to submit your nomination, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at