Tqstarling Launches Starling Labs And Introduces Starling Sovereign For Enterprise Data Remediation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Starling labs brings continuous, governed data remediation to market, helping enterprises build confidence in their data and realize value from AI investments.

NEW ALBANY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TQStarling today announced the public launch of Starling Labs by TQStarling, its applied AI research and product arm, and the availability of Starling Sovereign, a platform for continuous enterprise data remediation.Starling Sovereign addresses a persistent challenge for enterprise AI: the data underpinning automation and decision-making often requires people to manually check, reconcile, and correct records before they can confidently act on them. Periodic cleanup can improve a dataset, but maintaining its quality requires an ongoing process as records and systems change.Starling Sovereign brings that process inside the customer's own environment. It scores data health, identifies defects, and applies corrections under confidence and risk controls, while retaining evidence behind the decisions.“Enterprises are investing in increasingly capable AI, but people are still doing the work of checking and correcting the data those systems depend on,” said Joe Peters, President of Starling Labs by TQStarling.“We created Starling Labs to address that gap. With Starling Sovereign, we're helping organizations make data remediation a continuous capability, so they can act with greater confidence and get more value from their AI investments.”Continuous remediation with evidence attachedStarling Sovereign extends data cleaning beyond correcting a value. Its patent-pending provenance ledger retains an auditable record of what changed, why it changed, the source supporting the correction, and who or what approved it. Decisions to leave records unchanged are recorded as well.Routine corrections can be applied automatically when they meet confidence and risk criteria. Higher-risk changes, including every merge, go to a person for review. When no verified replacement value is available, the record is escalated with a rationale rather than assigned an invented answer.“A correction needs a defensible basis, and confidence alone is not permission to change a record,” said Hugo Delgado, Chief Data Scientist at Starling Labs by TQStarling.“We check proposed corrections against the customer's source-of-truth baseline and govern them through confidence and risk criteria. When a value cannot be verified, the system escalates it. Preserving that uncertainty-and the evidence behind each decision-is fundamental to trustworthy remediation.”Customer control by designStarling Sovereign runs on-premises or within the customer's own tenant. Customers retain control of their data and ownership of their customized small language model, including the improvements made to it.The platform's general 8-billion-parameter model focuses on data remediation. Industry-specific models address the requirements of Healthcare, Finance, Real Estate, Technology, and Energy, including highly regulated environments. Model cards are available at tqstarling.Organizations can begin with a Starling Sovereign Value Audit, conducted against their data inside their tenant. Dry-run is the default, with no production writes in that mode. The audit produces a Data Health score by dataset, a remediation plan, and an agreed baseline for the manual effort involved in correcting data.“Our commitment is to give customers control and a practical path to value,” said Tim Harris, CEO of TQStarling.“Your data stays in your environment. Your customized model and its improvements remain yours. By combining our enterprise experience with continuous, governed remediation, we can help you gain confidence in your data in as little as four weeks.”Starling Sovereign is now publicly available. To explore the platform, review model cards, or discuss a Value Audit, visit tqstarling.About Starling Labs by TQStarlingStarling Labs by TQStarling is TQStarling's applied AI research and product arm. It develops specialized small language models and governed AI systems for enterprise use. Its Starling Sovereign platform delivers continuous data remediation inside the customer's environment, with evidence retained behind every decision.About TQStarlingTQStarling combines enterprise technology experience, industry expertise, and AI-enabled data remediation to help organizations improve data quality and support their AI, automation, and governance initiatives. Learn more at tqstarling.

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TQStarling Launches Starling Labs and Introduces Starling Sovereign for Enterprise Data Remediation News Provided By TQStarling October 12, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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