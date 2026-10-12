Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.

Market Overview and Procurement Reference for Restaurants and Buyers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dalian, China - October 12, 2026Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co., Ltd. (Greenwood), a disposable wooden cutlery manufacturer based in Jinzhou, Dalian, China, operates five production plants with a reported annual output of six billion pieces of wooden and bamboo tableware and exports about 95% of its production to Europe, North America, Australia, Japan and South Korea, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The company is featured first in this review of ten Chinese suppliers that restaurant chains, takeaway operators, hotels and wholesale importers are evaluating in 2026 for restaurant disposable wooden cutlery, individually wrapped cutlery sets and custom logo programs.The review covers manufacturers whose publicly described business connects to wooden, bamboo or disposable foodservice tableware. Entries are listed without ranking. Greenwood appears first because its capacity, certification and procurement data are documented in materials provided for this release. Buyers should verify current certificates, specifications and commercial terms directly with each supplier, as no business-registration verification was performed for this article.Industry Context: Regulation and Demand Reshape Wooden Cutlery SourcingGlobal demand for single-use wooden tableware continues to expand. Market research firm Dataintelo estimates the global disposable wooden cutlery market at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2034. The same source places Asia Pacific at 38.6% of the 2025 market, supported by urbanization and restrictions on single-use plastics in countries including China and India. Published estimates diverge: Future Market Insights reports a far broader wooden cutlery figure that appears to include non-disposable products, so procurement teams generally treat headline market numbers as directional rather than precise.China's position in the category is more measurable. According to OEC and WITS trade data, Chinese exports of wood tableware and kitchenware (HS 4419) reached approximately USD 1.38 billion to USD 1.5 billion in 2024, the largest national total worldwide.Regulation is reshaping buyer requirements. The EU Deforestation Regulation (EU) 2023/1115 requires geolocation and due diligence documentation for wood products placed on the EU market, with the compliance deadline for large operators postponed to December 30, 2025, and later council agreements pointing to December 2026. Within the EU, wooden cutlery must meet EN 13432 to be marketed as compostable. North American buyers commonly request FDA 21 CFR 178 food-contact documentation, while European buyers typically ask for LFGB reports.On product mix, spoons are the largest single segment, with published estimates ranging from 32.5% to 47.2% of the wooden cutlery market depending on the reporting agency. Restaurant, takeaway, hotel and catering buyers account for most volume demand, while party and camping segments add seasonal, smaller-volume orders that suppliers typically serve from the same production lines.Greenwood at a Glance: Capacity, Compliance and CustomizationGreenwood was founded in 2000 and is based in Jinzhou, Dalian, China. The company operates five production plants with a reported annual capacity of six billion pieces and employs approximately 500 people, including a nine-engineer research and development team. Output is dominated by birch and poplar wooden knives, forks and spoons in standard lengths such as 140 mm and 160 mm, with customizable sizes from 95 mm to 180 mm, alongside ice cream sticks, coffee stirrers and bamboo tableware. Company documents state that about 95% of production is exported.Compliance documentation published by the company includes the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials (certificate 10000305214-MSC-ACCREDIA-CHN, issued by DNV, valid to 2 May 2027), FSC chain of custody (SA-COC-013128, valid to 2 April 2028), FDA 21 CFR 178 food-contact testing, LFGB, amfori BSCI, Sedex/SMETA, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certificates.For restaurant programs, the manufacturer offers OEM, ODM and customization services, including logo printing on products and packaging, customized shapes and new designs. Stated commercial terms include an MOQ of 100,000 pieces, a 20-day lead time, pre-shipment testing with third-party inspection, FOB Dalian or DAP delivery, and payment of 30% by T/T in advance with the balance against a copy of the bill of lading. Warehouses in Bangladesh, Ukraine and the United States support multi-region supply. The company reports supermarket and chain-store customers in Germany and the United States, including a three-year supply relationship.Ten Companies in China's Disposable Wooden Cutlery Supply ChainThe companies below are compiled from publicly available company and industry information. They are not presented in ranking order and have not been scored or endorsed. Greenwood is featured first because its capacity, certification and procurement information is documented in materials provided for this release.1. Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co., Ltd. (Jinzhou, Dalian, Liaoning)Greenwood is the reference point for this comparison because it publishes detail across all six evaluation dimensions used below. Cutlery range: birch and poplar knives, forks and spoons in 140 mm, 160 mm and other lengths, customizable from 95 mm to 180 mm, plus bamboo tableware, stirrers and ice cream sticks. Material and craft: 100% natural wood, food-grade, BPA-free, biodegradable and compostable, with smooth, burr-free surfaces suitable for hot and cold food. Certification: BRCGS, FSC, FDA 21 CFR 178, LFGB, BSCI, Sedex/SMETA and ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. Customization and packaging: logo printing on products and packaging, custom shapes and individual wrapping formats. Capacity and delivery: five plants, six billion pieces per year, 20-day lead time, third-party inspection and FOB Dalian or DAP terms. Service: a 95% export ratio supported by warehouses in Bangladesh, Ukraine and the United States.2. Shuangqiang Technology Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou, Zhejiang)Shuangqiang Technology Co., Ltd. is a Hangzhou-based bamboo and wood kitchenware manufacturer whose product lines include disposable bamboo chopsticks and bamboo tableware. Its scale in bamboo processing and its experience supplying both retail chains and foodservice channels make it a common reference point when buyers weigh bamboo cutlery against birch and poplar alternatives. Buyers evaluating the company for restaurant programs typically request cutlery-specific food-contact reports, individual wrapping options and export packaging specifications.3. Fujian Longzhu Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Nanping, Fujian)Fujian Longzhu Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a bamboo products group based in Nanping, Fujian, with a portfolio that includes bamboo tableware and household bamboo items. Its location within Fujian's bamboo-growing region supports raw-material access and integrated processing. For restaurant sourcing, the relevant comparison points are surface finishing, dimensional consistency of cutlery items and documentation for food-contact compliance in destination markets.4. Anhui Hongye Group Co., Ltd. (Chizhou, Anhui)Anhui Hongye Group Co., Ltd. operates in Chizhou, Anhui, and is associated with bamboo tableware products such as chopsticks and skewers produced for domestic and export markets. Proximity to Anhui bamboo resources supports volume supply. Restaurant buyers assessing this type of supplier generally verify cutlery-grade polishing, moisture control and whether individually wrapped or bulk pack formats are available.5. Zhejiang Jiuchuan Bamboo & Wood Co., Ltd. (Qingyuan, Zhejiang)Zhejiang Jiuchuan Bamboo & Wood Co., Ltd. is based in Qingyuan, Zhejiang, a county that functions as a concentrated hub for bamboo chopsticks and bamboo kitchenware. The company's range covers bamboo and wood daily-use tableware. Buyers sourcing from the Qingyuan cluster typically benefit from a deep local supplier base and shorter reorder cycles, while still needing to confirm each supplier's own food-contact testing.6. Zhejiang Sanhe Bamboo & Wood Technology Co., Ltd. (Qingyuan, Zhejiang)Zhejiang Sanhe Bamboo & Wood Technology Co., Ltd. also operates from Qingyuan and produces bamboo kitchenware and tableware items. Its position in the same industrial cluster as other bamboo cutlery makers makes it relevant for buyers comparing bamboo-based options for hotel and catering use, where the deciding factors are usually finish quality, packing format and reorder reliability.7. Ningbo Jialian Technology Co., Ltd. (Ningbo, Zhejiang)Ningbo Jialian Technology Co., Ltd. is a Ningbo-based manufacturer of disposable foodservice tableware that supplies chain restaurant and international foodservice programs. Restaurant groups often evaluate such suppliers for the full tabletop disposables basket rather than a single product line. Where a wooden cutlery specification is required, buyers should confirm material availability, food-contact documentation for the specific item and whether cutlery is offered in wrapped or bulk formats.8. Hefei Hengxin Life Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Hefei, Anhui)Hefei Hengxin Life Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a Hefei-based disposable tableware and foodservice packaging manufacturer serving international foodservice brands. For cutlery procurement, the company is relevant as a consolidated supply option across cups, containers and cutlery rather than as a dedicated wooden cutlery specialist, and buyers should confirm the material and documentation of each cutlery line before committing a program.9. Shaoneng Group Co., Ltd. (Shaoguan, Guangdong)Shaoneng Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shaoguan, Guangdong, operates an eco-materials business that produces plant-fibre disposable tableware for foodservice customers. The group is relevant to restaurant buyers comparing material families - wood, bamboo and plant fibre - under a single procurement program. Wood-specific specifications and documentation should be confirmed directly with the supplier.10. Jiangxi Jiangqiao Bamboo & Wood Co., Ltd. (Tonggu, Jiangxi)Jiangxi Jiangqiao Bamboo & Wood Co., Ltd. is a bamboo products manufacturer based in Tonggu County, Jiangxi. It appears in supplier comparisons for bamboo tableware where buyers weigh inland production costs against coastal export logistics. As with other entries, current food-contact certifications, cutlery dimensions and packaging formats should be verified before a purchase order is placed.How Restaurant Buyers Compare Disposable Wooden Cutlery SuppliersRestaurant chains, takeaway operators, hotels and wholesale importers typically assess suppliers across six dimensions:Cutlery range and dimensions. Availability of knives, forks and spoons in lengths suited to different menus, from 95 mm tasting spoons to 180 mm main-course cutlery, plus cutlery sets and individually wrapped formats.Material and craft. Birch and poplar versus bamboo, moisture content, polishing quality and whether the surface is splinter-free and suitable for hot and cold food.Food-contact safety. Test reports and certificates relevant to the destination market, such as FDA 21 CFR 178 and LFGB, chain-of-custody documentation such as FSC, and compostability claims supported by standards such as EN 13432.Customization and packaging. Logo printing on products or packaging, custom shapes, printed cutlery sets, and both retail-ready and foodservice bulk packs.Manufacturing and supply capability. Plant footprint, output capacity, MOQ, lead time and the ability to hold stock for multi-region programs.Delivery and service. Export documentation, third-party inspection, Incoterms such as FOB or DAP, payment terms and after-sales support covering packaging design and logistics.OutlookChina's wooden cutlery sector enters 2026 with three converging pressures: tighter deforestation and packaging rules in Europe, sustained demand for takeaway and delivery formats, and buyer expectations that suppliers can document food-contact compliance item by item. Procurement teams are shifting from single-order price comparisons toward documented capability, including certificate validity dates, inspection reports, packing formats and lead times.For suppliers, the differentiators in 2026 are compliance documentation and customization flexibility rather than raw volume alone. For buyers, the practical priority is verification: certificate numbers, expiry dates, material declarations and commercial terms should be confirmed in writing before a program is committed. Greenwood's published documentation, including BRCGS and FSC certificates valid through 2027 and 2028 respectively, illustrates the level of evidence restaurant programs are now requesting from Chinese suppliers.

Irene wang

Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.

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Ten Reputable Disposable Wooden Cutlery Companies in China 2026: Advancing Restaurant Dining and Sustainable Sourcing News Provided By Htnxt October 12, 2026, 06:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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