Full-Chain Manufacturing,Global Compliance:Greenwood Builds Disposable Wooden Cutlery Brand Moat With 6 Billion Capacity

Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.

Full-Chain Manufacturing and Global Compliance Support Greenwood's 6 Billion-Unit Disposable Wooden Cutlery Capacity

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ​DALIAN, China - Greenwood (Dalian) Industrial Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of disposable wooden and bamboo tableware, operates five production plants and one research and development centre in China with a combined annual capacity of 6 billion pieces, according to company figures. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jinzhou, Dalian, Liaoning Province, the company employs more than 500 people and runs production space exceeding 40,000 square metres.Its catalogue now spans 10 product categories and 116 styles of disposable wooden, bamboo and paper cutlery, supplied to restaurant chains, supermarket groups, takeaway wholesalers, airline caterers and foodservice distributors. The company states that roughly 95 percent of its output is exported, with customers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, the United States, South America, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea, and Southeast Asia.A Category Moving Toward Regulated SourcingThe capacity disclosure comes as disposable wooden cutlery shifts from a niche alternative into a regulated procurement category. Dataintelo values the global disposable wooden cutlery market at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and projects growth to USD 5.2 billion by 2034. The same source places Asia Pacific at 38.6 percent of 2025 demand, supported by plastic restrictions in China, India and other markets.Supply remains concentrated. China is the world's largest exporter of wood tableware and kitchenware under HS 4419, with export values of roughly USD 1.38 billion to USD 1.5 billion in 2024, according to OEC and World Integrated Trade Solution data. Spoons are the largest single product segment, cited at between 32.5 percent and 47.2 percent of the market depending on the reporting agency.Regulation is the second driver. The EU Deforestation Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2023/1115, requires geolocation data and due diligence for wood products placed on the EU market, with the compliance deadline for large operators postponed and the latest council agreements pointing to December 2026. Separately, wooden cutlery must meet EN 13432 to be marketed as compostable in the EU.Full-Chain Manufacturing Behind the 6 Billion-Piece FigureGreenwood's capacity figure rests on vertical integration rather than on assembly alone. The company states that it controls the chain from raw log slicing and product forming through finished-product processing to packaging material printing, and that no chemical additives are introduced during production. Forming is carried out by slicing logs, a method the company says supports product safety and dimensional consistency.The flagship Dalian plant covers more than 8,000 square metres and houses close to 200 sets of production equipment. Output is stated at 10 million pieces per day. For programme buyers, the company quotes a lead time of 20 days, a minimum order quantity of 100,000 pieces and third-party inspection within its quality-control process.Customisation is offered on an OEM and ODM basis. It covers logo printing on products and packaging as well as customised shapes and new product designs, which allows a buyer account to run one specification across multiple markets without changing supplier.Product Matrix: 10 Categories, 116 StylesBirch and poplar wooden knives, forks and spoons - model GW-20456 - offered in 180 mm, 170 mm, 160 mm, 140 mm, 110 mm and 95 mm lengths, with other sizes available on request.Bamboo cutlery - model GW-BC001 - with a 170 mm standard length and 110 mm and 140 mm options, plus bamboo skewer sticks.Complementary lines covering sporks, coffee stirrers, fruit forks, ice cream spoons, ice cream sticks and paper cutlery such as model GW-PC204.Stated product characteristics include 100 percent natural wood, food-grade and BPA-free construction, heat resistance, and smooth edges without burrs, suitable for both hot and cold food.The range maps onto several distinct end uses: restaurant replaceable-cutlery programmes, takeaway and delivery, hotel and banquet service, retail multipacks, airline catering, bakery and dessert service, and outdoor camping or party packs. Individually wrapped formats and custom packaging are available for accounts that require portion control or branded presentation.Compliance as the Qualifying FilterDocumentation has become a gate rather than a differentiator in this category, and Greenwood's certificates carry verifiable identifiers, issuing bodies and validity windows. The company holds the following approvals for wooden and bamboo tableware products:BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials, certificate 10000305214-MSC-ACCREDIA-CHN, audited by DNV under the unannounced audit scheme (Issue 6), valid through 2 May 2027.FSC Chain of Custody certification SA-COC-013128, issued by the Soil Association and valid through 2 April 2028; the company sources FSC 100 percent birch.FDA 21 CFR 178.3800 test report R0723000394, issued by the National Reference Laboratory for Food Contact Material (Guangdong), which also references GB 4806.12-2022 and GB 9685-2016.LFGB food-contact certification 7216006083-2, issued by TUV SUD China on 25 July 2025, covering all wood and bamboo tableware.Social compliance verification through an amfori BSCI audit (24-0289038) and a Sedex SMETA audit (ZS405156174).Management systems certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 under certificate number 02024E1883R0M, issued 5 December 2024 and valid through 4 December 2027.Read together, the set covers food safety, fibre origin, chemical migration limits, labour conditions and manufacturing systems - the four areas most frequently requested in European and North American supplier questionnaires.Customer Base and the Export RecordGreenwood states that it is a designated supplier to several Fortune Global 500 companies and that its cutlery has been supplied to restaurant chains, international supermarket groups, takeaway platform suppliers and airlines. The company also reports cumulative cutlery shipments measured in the trillions of pieces.One documented account involves supermarket and chain-store customers in Germany and the United States, with purchasing of USD 5 million per year over a three-year period. Summarising the programme, the company states: "The project achieved the replacement of traditional products and a boost in sales, serving both B2B and B2C purposes."Overseas Capacity and Supply ContinuityTo reduce single-country supply exposure, Greenwood operates a European production base in Kyiv, Ukraine, located adjacent to forest land held by the company to secure log supply. A new plant is under construction in Dhaka, Bangladesh, with a designed capacity of 800 million pieces. The company also maintains warehouses in Bangladesh, Ukraine and the United States to support regional distribution.What Buyers Should WeighVerifiability: certificate numbers, issuing bodies and expiry dates can be checked independently, which shortens supplier audits.Volume fit: a minimum order quantity of 100,000 pieces and 6 billion pieces of annual capacity suit chain-scale rollouts rather than small trial orders.Planning assumptions: the quoted 20-day lead time needs to be built into seasonal and promotional calendars.Claim language: compostability and deforestation-related wording is market-specific, so buyers should align packaging claims with destination standardssuch as EN 13432.OutlookWith demand projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2034 and EU due-diligence obligations moving toward a December 2026 start for large operators, competitive weight in disposable wooden cutlery is shifting toward suppliers able to pair verified fibre origin with volume certainty. Greenwood's stated position - five Chinese plants, an annual capacity of 6 billion pieces, an overseas production base in Ukraine and a Bangladesh plant under construction - is aimed squarely at that requirement.

Irene wang

Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.

+ +8613840907153

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Full-Chain Manufacturing,Global Compliance:Greenwood Builds Disposable Wooden Cutlery Brand Moat with 6 Billion Capacity News Provided By Htnxt October 12, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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