Coal Stocks At Indian Power Plants Stable Above 18 MT As Supplies Strengthen

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Coal stocks at domestic coal‐based power plants have remained stable above 18 million tonnes since September 29, 2026, an official statement said on Monday, adding that depletion thins out in October 2026 as coal supplies strengthen.

The statement from the Ministry of Coal said stock was 18.932 million tonnes on September 29, 2026, and stood at 18.205 million tonnes on October 10, 2026.

The stabilisation shows that coal supplies have broadly kept pace with daily consumption at power plants. The ministry said supply to the plants with critical stocks is being closely monitored, with requirement-based redistribution of coal to vulnerable stations to ensure adequate supplies and uninterrupted power generation.

The ministry noted stock accretion on two dates in October 2026, recording 0.024 million tonnes on October 2, 2026, and 0.017 million tonnes on October 10, 2026.

The pace of depletion has eased considerably in October compared to September, it said, adding that in September 2026, stock declined by about 7.28 MT over the month, an average of about 0.24 MT per day.

In the first ten days of October 2026, stock declined by only about 0.56 MT in total, an average of about 0.06 MT per day.

Higher rake loading has driven this improvement. Rakes loaded to the power sector averaged 469 rakes per day in October 1 to October 10, 2026 against 426 rakes per day in September 2026, marking an increase of about 10 per cent. Daily rake loading in October has ranged between 447 and 482 rakes.

Consequently, actual coal supply to the power sector averaged 2.49 MT per day in October 2026, against 2.21 MT per day in September 2026. The actual coal supply on October 26 was higher than the supply plan of 2.37 MT per day, and supply exceeded the plan on nine of the ten days.

The ministry continues to work in close coordination with Coal India Limited (CIL), SCCL, the ministry of Railways and power utilities to ensure sustained coal evacuation and supply, thereby maintaining adequate coal stocks at thermal power plants.

The coal ministry duly acknowledges and appreciates the continued support and professional commitment of Indian Railways in facilitating the efficient movement of coal.

-IANS

aar/ag