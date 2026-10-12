'Political Movement Aimed At Destabilising Govt': Harish Salve On Oppn's Protest (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve has criticised the Opposition over its repeated protests and its approach towards constitutional institutions, alleging that political parties were attempting to use the judiciary as a political tool and undermine public faith in established institutions and trying to destabilise the government.

In an interview with IANS, Salve questioned the Opposition's attempts to meet the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and its continued criticism of the judiciary and the Election Commission. He said political parties must follow constitutional procedures instead of creating public disturbances or questioning institutions whenever their demands are not met.

Salve described the movement as an attempt to destabilise the system and called on the government to respond firmly.

“In my opinion, this is a political movement aimed at destabilising the system. It is the government's responsibility to confront it firmly. I believe it should continue to do so,” he said.

He alleged that the Supreme Court was increasingly being used for political purposes and said that judges were performing their duties while examining matters brought before them.

“Absolutely. In my opinion, they are trying to use the Supreme Court as a political tool every day,” he said.

Salve also criticised the Opposition's approach towards judicial verdicts, arguing that disappointment with a particular judgment should not be confused with losing faith in the judiciary.

“When they do not get the order they want, they say that they have lost faith in the judiciary,” he said.

“This is a very unfortunate situation for India's future. You cannot say that if the court does not deliver a judgment of your choice, you will lose faith in the judiciary,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of constitutional institutions, Salve said political differences should not lead to attempts to weaken the judiciary, the legislature, the elected executive or the Election Commission.

“We must not weaken or target our institutions. The Constitution has established separate institutions, including the judiciary, the legislature, the elected executive and the Election Commission. Each has its own jurisdiction, and the courts maintain a system of checks and balances,” he said.

Salve also questioned the need for repeated protests when legal proceedings were already underway, arguing that political parties should allow courts to examine allegations and deliver their decisions.

“Is it necessary to create a commotion every day? Is it necessary to inconvenience the people of Delhi?” he said, referring to protests over issues involving the Election Commission.

He added that political leaders must consider the impact of demonstrations on ordinary citizens, particularly during the festive season, when disruptions could affect businesses and livelihoods.

On the right to protest, Salve said constitutional freedoms must be exercised within the framework of the law and cannot be used to justify defiance of lawful restrictions.

“The main point is that the right to protest is subject to the applicable police laws. It does not exist outside the law,” he said.

Salve further questioned the strategy adopted by Congress despite its access to several senior lawyers, saying the party itself should explain whether its actions were being taken on legal advice.

“This question should be put to Congress leaders. From a legal perspective, I am surprised that a party with such extensive legal expertise is choosing this course of action,” he said.