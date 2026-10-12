Aamir Khan's Niece Zayn Marie Reveals Injury Marks After Police Detention At CJP Protest: 'Don't Scare Us So Much That...'

"Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place." Zayn Marie Khan declared after her detention. Aamir Khan's niece today showed visible injury marks on her body. Mumbai Police detained her during a CJP protest last Saturday, October 10, 2026. The actor revealed the marks after police held her at a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. Her powerful statement resonated widely.

Police detained Zayn Marie Khan, her actor cousin Imran Khan - also Aamir Khan's nephew - and Lekha Washington at August Kranti Maidan. This incident hosted a protest supporting the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call. Authorities released all three high-profile individuals after a few hours. But their public accounts drew much attention to the protest's circumstances and police action.

Visible Scars and a Defiant Voice

Zayn Marie posted a revealing Instagram reel. It showed clear injury marks on her arms, fingers, and legs. She blamed her detention experience for these. Her social media update immediately grabbed public and media attention. People questioned how authorities treated protesters.

“She exposes (the state) on the internet,” Zayn Marie's caption declared. This cemented her critical stance against the establishment. Aamir Khan's niece has a considerable social media presence. Her public disclosure turned a local incident into a wider debate about civil liberties and police conduct.

High-Profile Detentions at August Kranti Maidan

August Kranti Maidan, a historic venue for India's independence movement, was where Mumbai Police detained the high-profile individuals that Saturday, October 10, 2026. The location hosted the CJP protest. Police confirmed the detentions, stating the demonstration lacked official permission. Bombay High Court directions mandate protests only at Azad Maidan. Lekha Washington herself shared several videos from inside the police van, detailing their detention experience to followers.

Over 400 people. Police detained them during the operation. Police later filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against several participants. The involvement of prominent film personalities - Zayn Marie, Imran Khan, and Lekha Washington - brought sharp scrutiny to police handling of the protest and CJP's issues.

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CJP's Call for Accountability: Electoral Roll Irregularities

CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. That was the CJP protest's main demand. Protesters alleged widespread electoral roll irregularities. They wanted voting rights restored for those impacted. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded in May 2026, started as an online satirical campaign. It rapidly became a strong voice for political and economic discontent among Indian youth.