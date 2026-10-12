Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Wildcard Contestant Swetha Naidu Targets Shalini, Is Drama Set To Escalate?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is set for a potential shake-up as wildcard contestant Swetha Naidu targets Dhee dancer Shalini. Here's what her entry could mean for the house and the latest buzz surrounding the contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is getting super interesting right now. The house is already heating up with crazy twists, nominations, and fights. The makers brought in wildcard entries to add more energy to the show. Popular social media influencer and dancer Swetha Naidu entered the house through this wildcard route. She started her game immediately. She raised the heat in the Bigg Boss house right from the stage.

Swetha Naidu studied well and did a software job earlier. She resigned from her job after some time and became a full-time dancer. She has great talent in singing and mimicry too. Swetha Naidu showed off her talent on the Bigg Boss stage. She sang a beautiful song from the movie Manmadhudu and impressed Nagarjuna. She also imitated Debjani on the same stage and made everyone laugh.

Nagarjuna asked the new contestants to share their opinions on the current housemates before sending them inside. He asked them about their main targets. Wildcard entry Swetha Naidu strongly criticized the gameplay of the current housemates right from the stage. She mainly targeted Shalini, who is trying hard to create a special identity in the house.

Swetha criticized that Shalini gives more importance to shouting loudly than playing the actual game. She even mentioned that she lowers her TV volume whenever Shalini appears on screen. Swetha Naidu questioned Shalini's individual game and pointed out that she only revolves around Rohit. She gave sharp feedback that contestants should play the real game instead of just screaming, as the audience outside can easily understand their true nature. This promo is going viral on social media and raising massive expectations among the viewers.

Swetha Naidu is not just a regular contestant. She is a firebrand who created a strong mark in the Telugu digital space and television industry. She became very close to the Telugu audience through the highly popular dance reality show Dhee on ETV. She proved her talent not just as a contestant, but also as a dancer and a team leader. Swetha Naidu won massive appreciation especially after finishing as the runner-up in the Dhee 17 season.

Swetha Naidu is an expert at entertaining the audience with her perfect comedy timing while excelling in dance. She did hilarious skits and delivered punch dialogues alongside star comedians like Hyper Aadi on the Dhee show. The youth audience loved her performances. She does not limit herself to television shows and stays very active on social media. She gained millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram with her diverse reels, cover songs, and dance videos. Her dance videos with former Bigg Boss contestant Mehboob Dilse created a massive sensation on social media.

Swetha Naidu created a new trend with television dance shows and always stays trending on social media. Her wildcard entry into the Bigg Boss house is now generating a lot of curiosity about the show. We have to wait and watch how this firebrand will challenge the existing contestants and what kind of mind games she will play with her strategy.