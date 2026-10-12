Russian Forces Lose Another 1,470 Soldiers And Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
In addition, the Russian military has lost 12,410 (+2) tanks, 25,527 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 51,090 (+51) artillery systems, 2,209 (+4) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,703 (+2), aircraft-443 (+0), helicopters-356 (+0), ground-based robotic systems-2,927 (+3), operational-tactical UAVs-559,873 (+1,416), cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0), ships/boats – 35 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 162,056 (+553), specialized equipment – 4,818 (+3).Read also: Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian ballistic missile manufacturers
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, there were 231 combat engagement on the front lines, 60 of which were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment