Russian Forces Lose Another 1,470 Soldiers And Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 231 combat engagement on the front lines, 60 of which were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

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