Russian Banderol Strike On Izium Overnight Injures One Person And Damages Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Izium City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy struck the city of Izium, using, according to preliminary data, an S-8000 'Banderol' loitering munition,” the statement reads.

The impact was recorded on the road surface in the northern part of the city near a residential area.

As a result of the enemy attack, the shock wave and debris damaged approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building; power lines were damaged, leaving residents on several streets without electricity, and the internet connection was disrupted.

One person is known to have been injured. They have received the necessary medical care.

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Information regarding the consequences of the shelling continues to be updated.

As previously reported, yesterday morning Izium came under enemy fire from large-caliber multiple-launch rocket systems.

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