Russian Strikes Damage Homes, Warehouses And Port Terminal In Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv region Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, on the afternoon of October 11, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community with a“Banderole” missile. A 54-year-old woman was injured in Ochakiv; her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were damaged.

Yesterday, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type strike UAVs. Port and civilian infrastructure were targeted. A cargo terminal and a warehouse were damaged. There were no casualties.

Overnight, the enemy attacked the city with an FPV drone. The road surface was damaged. There were no casualties.

In the village of Martynivske, Pribuzhanskyi Community, Voznesensk District, windows of a private home were damaged as a result of an attack by a Shahed-type UAV. There were no casualties.

Russian attack damages tax service administrative buildings in

The Russians also attacked the Halytsynove and Ochakiv communities with FPV drones. In the village of Lymany, three private homes and outbuildings were damaged. No one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 10, the Russian military launched“Banderol” missiles at a facility in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, injuring two women.