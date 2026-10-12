Dr. Sandeep Marwah Delivers Powerful Master Class At Jagran Film Festival 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Renowned media personality, educationist, and founder of Noida Film City Dr. Sandeep Marwah was invited to deliver a special Master Class at Jagran Film Festival 2026, held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
The auditorium was completely packed with young filmmakers, film students, media professionals and cinema enthusiasts who gathered to listen to Dr. Marwah and gain insights from his four-decade-long journey in the media and entertainment industry.
The Master Class turned into a highly engaging and interactive session, with young filmmakers raising a wide range of questions related to filmmaking, film education, production, new opportunities in the media and entertainment industry, entrepreneurship, technology and the future of cinema. Dr. Sandeep Marwah responded to the questions in detail, sharing his experiences, practical knowledge and vision for the evolving creative industry.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“The media and entertainment industry is changing rapidly, and the young generation has unprecedented opportunities before it. Success in this profession requires passion, discipline, continuous learning, innovation and the courage to experiment. The future belongs to those who are ready to create, rather than merely follow.”
The enthusiastic participation of the young audience made the Master Class a memorable and powerful learning experience. The interaction continued with several students and aspiring filmmakers seeking guidance on their individual creative journeys, to which Dr. Marwah responded to their satisfaction.
Dr. Marwah also spoke about the importance of creative education, practical training and international exposure in preparing the next generation of filmmakers. He emphasised that India has the potential to become one of the leading global hubs for film, television, digital media and other creative industries.
Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the Media and Entertainment Industry. The recognition acknowledged his pioneering role in establishing Noida Film City, promoting media education, developing creative institutions and festivals, and creating platforms for young talent from India and across the world.
The auditorium was completely packed with young filmmakers, film students, media professionals and cinema enthusiasts who gathered to listen to Dr. Marwah and gain insights from his four-decade-long journey in the media and entertainment industry.
The Master Class turned into a highly engaging and interactive session, with young filmmakers raising a wide range of questions related to filmmaking, film education, production, new opportunities in the media and entertainment industry, entrepreneurship, technology and the future of cinema. Dr. Sandeep Marwah responded to the questions in detail, sharing his experiences, practical knowledge and vision for the evolving creative industry.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“The media and entertainment industry is changing rapidly, and the young generation has unprecedented opportunities before it. Success in this profession requires passion, discipline, continuous learning, innovation and the courage to experiment. The future belongs to those who are ready to create, rather than merely follow.”
The enthusiastic participation of the young audience made the Master Class a memorable and powerful learning experience. The interaction continued with several students and aspiring filmmakers seeking guidance on their individual creative journeys, to which Dr. Marwah responded to their satisfaction.
Dr. Marwah also spoke about the importance of creative education, practical training and international exposure in preparing the next generation of filmmakers. He emphasised that India has the potential to become one of the leading global hubs for film, television, digital media and other creative industries.
Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the Media and Entertainment Industry. The recognition acknowledged his pioneering role in establishing Noida Film City, promoting media education, developing creative institutions and festivals, and creating platforms for young talent from India and across the world.
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