Gibraltar And ADI Foundation Explore Landmark Multi-Currency Stablecoin Consortium In Gibraltar

Initiating discussions around establishing fully reserved sterling, US dollar and Euro-referenced digital currencies on ADI Chain, creating new infrastructure for regulated global settlement



GIBRALTAR and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar and ADI Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore establishing a multi-currency stablecoin consortium, marking a significant step in building regulated digital financial infrastructure connecting international markets.

Under the memorandum of understanding, ADI Foundation will further explore opportunities around setting up a consortium alongside founding members drawn from banks and other institutions licensed in Gibraltar to develop fully reserved digital currencies referenced to sterling, the US dollar and the Euro, with issuance infrastructure provided through ADI Chain; the GCC and MENA region's 1st sovereign digital infrastructure built for governments and institutions.

This future opportunity places particular focus on bringing digital money on-chain at institutional scale, strengthening Gibraltar as the home for a responsibly operated, fully reserved currency referenced stablecoin (including sterling) under its own bespoke framework; Gibraltar was the first jurisdiction to introduce a purpose-built regulatory framework for distributed ledger technology in 2018.

The consortium exploration is intended to be structured on an open and equitable basis, with ownership shared fairly among ADI and participating founding members. Each digital currency would be issued through a separate entity, with reserves held one-for-one in high-quality liquid assets denominated in the respective reference currency, independently attested and subject to annual audit.

Beyond issuance, the Project is designed to support institutional settlement, cross-border payments and international trade, with a longer-term opportunity to connect Europe and Africa. This builds on ADI Foundation's joint venture with the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to develop digital trade infrastructure across its member states.

Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member at ADI Foundation, said:

“This is bigger than launching another stablecoin. Our ambition is to explore building a regulated financial infrastructure that allows digital money to move seamlessly between institutions, markets and economies. Gibraltar brings a sophisticated financial ecosystem and pioneering experience in DLT, while ADI brings the infrastructure and international network. Together, we are exploring building the foundations for a new digital settlement bridge connecting Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

The Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, said:

“For the past nine months, we have been actively engaged in an international outreach programme, connecting with leading digital-finance businesses and investors, including at major industry events around the world. Our aim has been clear: to strengthen Gibraltar's position at the forefront of digital innovation.

“The Stablecoin Project represents an exciting opportunity for Gibraltar and is another important step in our efforts to foster innovation and attract investment. It builds on recent legislative initiatives, including a world-first bespoke prediction market regime and legislation facilitating tokenised fund shares and DLT-based share registers, alongside further legislative developments currently underway, and reinforces Gibraltar's position as a leading international centre for the digital economy.”

ADI Foundation and the Government of Gibraltar will explore the potential for establishing the consortium's management, operations and compliance functions in Gibraltar, including opportunities to engage with Gibraltar's licensed financial institutions. The parties will also assess the pathway towards a potential future issuance, subject to commercial viability, participation of founding members and all necessary regulatory authorisations.

About ADI Foundation:

The ADI Foundation is an institutional gateway enabling public and private sector organizations to adopt blockchain technology through purpose-built, policy-aligned infrastructure, expanding financial access for underserved communities globally.

Central to ADI's mission to connect one billion people and institutions to the digital economy by 2030 is ADI Chain, the first institutional blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region. ADI Chain acts as settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin, DDSC, initiated by IHC, Sirius International Holding and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and licensed by the UAE Central Bank.

ADI collaborates with leading global institutions including BlackRock, Mastercard, M-Pesa, Visa, and Franklin Templeton and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the world's first jurisdiction with a bespoke digital asset framework. ADI was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology-focused subsidiary of International Holding Company.

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