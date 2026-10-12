OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

12 October 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares The Company announces that, for the period from 05 October 2026 to 09 October 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,412,893 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





05 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 126,705 129,036 25,650 16,417 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 496.40p 496.40p 496.40p 496.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 490.60p 490.80p 491.00p 490.60p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 493.27p 493.31p 493.29p 493.30p







06 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 108,891 110,392 22,571 13,973 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 497.80p 497.80p 497.80p 497.80p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 492.60p 492.40p 492.80p 492.80p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 495.20p 495.21p 495.21p 495.29p







07 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 149,131 155,351 30,364 19,157 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 497.00p 497.00p 496.40p 495.80p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 483.20p 483.00p 483.00p 483.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 486.96p 486.98p 486.92p 486.99p







08 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,730 76,009 14,629 8,005 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 485.60p 485.40p 485.40p 485.40p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 479.60p 480.20p 480.20p 480.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 482.93p 482.96p 482.97p 482.98p







09 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 139,266 152,253 30,051 16,312 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 489.40p 489.40p 489.40p 489.40p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 479.00p 480.00p 480.20p 480.60p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 486.14p 486.23p 486.23p 486.19p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 336,514,233 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 336,514,233.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

2026.10.09_OSBG Buyback Fills