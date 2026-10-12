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Tryg Shares Are Traded Ex-Dividend


Date: 2026-10-12 02:01:13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, 12 October 2026, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.15.

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  • Tryg shares are traded ex_dividend

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111792825



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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