Inspired Travel Group Becomes 1St Canadian Company In 18 Years To Win North America's Leading Travel Management Company

Danielle Riddle Accepting Canada & North America's Leading TMC Awards

Danielle Riddle, CEO of Inspired Travel Group and Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards

Danielle Riddle with All Three Inspired Trophies

Inspired sweeps three World Travel Awards categories, including a historic North America win and third consecutive Canadian title.

- Danielle Riddle, Co-Founder & CEOVANCOUVER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inspired Travel Group has been named North America's Leading Travel Management Company at the 2026 World Travel Awards, becoming the first Canadian travel management company in 18 years to receive the honour.According to World Travel Awards, the last Canadian company to win North America's Leading Travel Management Company was Merit Travel Group in 2008. The published record, which dates back to 2007, makes Inspired Travel Group one of only two Canadian companies listed as winners of the North American title.The historic win headlines a three-award showing for Inspired in 2026.Inspired Travel Group was also named Canada's Leading Travel Management Company for the third consecutive year, while its sister company, Inspired Corporate Travel, earned United States' Leading Travel Management Company for the second consecutive year.For Co-Founder and CEO Danielle Riddle, the North America win represents both a milestone for the company and recognition of the human-first model it has built across Canada and the United States.“Three years ago, we were working toward becoming the best in Canada. To now be recognized as the best in North America, and to be the first Canadian company to receive this award in 18 years, is incredibly meaningful,” said Riddle.“We've grown, but the philosophy behind how we serve our clients hasn't changed. Travel is personal. When someone is halfway around the world and plans change, they don't want a chatbot or a call centre. They want a person who knows them, understands what they need and is already working on the solution.”The recognition marks a rapid progression for Inspired Travel Group. The company first won Canada's Leading Travel Management Company in 2024, retained the title in 2025 and has now secured it for a third consecutive year. Additionally, in 2025, Inspired was nominated for the North American title. One year later, Inspired has moved from Canadian winner and North American contender to the top regional honour.Inspired specializes in executive and corporate travel management, group travel and corporate retreats, providing businesses and their leadership teams with strategic travel oversight, duty-of-care support and concierge-level service.The company's continued growth comes at a time when travel itself is becoming more complex. Airline disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty, changing entry requirements and growing duty-of-care expectations have increased the need for experienced human oversight before, during and after a trip.“Winning North America reinforces what we have believed all along: high-touch service still matters,” said Riddle.“Technology is an important part of modern travel management, but our people are our greatest advantage. They are the ones advocating for a traveller when something goes wrong, anticipating what a client will need and removing the stress that can come with complex travel.”The 2026 wins now take Inspired to the next stage of the World Travel Awards.As a regional winner, Inspired has advanced to the World Travel Awards Grand Final, where it is in contention for World's Leading Travel Management Company.“Canada has an incredible travel industry, and we're extremely proud to carry that representation onto a global stage,” Riddle added.“This next award is bigger than anything we've pursued before, and we would be honoured to have our clients, partners and industry colleagues behind us.”Voting for World's Leading Travel Management Company is now open. Clients, partners and supporters can cast their vote through the World Travel Awards.Vote for Inspired Travel Group for World's Leading Travel Management Company:vote-r1#votenowAbout Inspired Travel GroupInspired Travel Group is a travel management company focused on executive and corporate travel, group travel, and curated retreats, providing strategic travel oversight, duty-of-care support, and seamless global coordination for businesses and their leadership teams. Complementing this is a high-touch leisure offering, designed with the same human-first philosophy and concierge-level precision.

Mackenzie Schroeter

Inspired Travel Group

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Inspired Travel Group Becomes 1st Canadian Company in 18 Years to Win North America's Leading Travel Management Company News Provided By Inspired Travel Group October 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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