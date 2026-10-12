20Th Anniversary Marks Continued New Home Construction In Honolulu Work

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas Construction Inc. is commemorating its 20th anniversary in 2026, marking two decades of residential building and remodeling work across Hawaii. The milestone reflects the company's evolution as a design-build contractor supporting new homes, renovations, additions, and substantial residential improvement projects while maintaining its focus on homeowner communication throughout the construction process.Over two decades, Atlas Construction Inc. has developed its residential work around planning, design, budgeting, construction coordination, and project management. Its background extends across five generations of family involvement in construction, with President Bruce Kim representing the fourth generation and a fifth generation now participating in the business. That continuity provides historical context for a company whose work remains centered on guiding homeowners from preliminary concepts through completed construction.New residential projects continue to form a significant part of its operations. Through new home construction in Honolulu, the company manages projects from initial design and conceptual development through construction completion, serving as both general contractor and project manager. Its residential scope also encompasses multi-generational additions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, larger renovations, and layout modifications intended to make more purposeful use of existing square footage.Education also plays a role in the company's approach to residential construction. Building seminars and related homeowner resources are intended to clarify the decisions that precede construction, including budgeting, design development, permitting, materials, and project requirements. Project coordinators may also address Aging-in-Place principles, Universal Design considerations, site planning, and household priorities, while selections coordinators assist with material and interior choices during project development.Operational visibility is supported through a cloud-based project management system that enables homeowners to monitor progress and maintain communication while construction is underway. For households considering new home construction in Honolulu, the system brings project updates, scheduling, design information, and ongoing communication into a shared framework. Field project managers coordinate with crews and project partners as approved plans progress from design documentation into active construction.The 20th anniversary also provides an opportunity to reflect on the company's history while looking ahead to its continued work with Hawaii homeowners. Atlas Construction Inc. intends to maintain its focus on residential building, remodeling, homeowner education, and the project guidance that has shaped its work over the past two decades.Company Background:Atlas Construction Inc. is a Honolulu residential design-build contractor shaped by five generations of family construction experience. Its work incorporates design, planning, project coordination, field management, and homeowner communication across residential construction, remodeling, and addition projects throughout Hawaii.Media Contact:Reyna KimWeb Address:Email:...Phone: 808 951-9500

Atlas Construction Inc

Atlas Construction Inc

+1 808 951-9500

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20th Anniversary Marks Continued New Home Construction in Honolulu Work News Provided By Atlas Construction Inc October 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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