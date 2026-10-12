Transfer305 Publishes Pantone Color Matching Resources For Brand Owners

Pantone color references provide a shared language for brand colors. Transfer305's English and Spanish resources explain their use in DTF and UV-DTF color matching.

Transfer305's company-reported analysis of 19,574 Pantone library entries across 12 libraries: 86.4% below Delta E 2000 of 2.5 for DTF and 94.6% for UV-DTF.

English and Spanish resources connect PantoneLIVE-based analysis with DTF and UV-DTF color evaluation, sample approval and repeat-order guidance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Transfer305, a Miami-based producer of custom direct-to-film (DTF) and ultraviolet direct-to-film (UV-DTF) transfers, has published expanded Pantonecolor matching resources to help brand owners specify, evaluate and approve colors for apparel and hard goods. Available in English and Spanish, the resources combine practical color-approval guidance with the company's reported analysis of 19,574 Pantone library entries.A brand color needs a reference that designers, buyers and production teams can identify consistently. The Pantone Matching System provides that shared language. Transfer305's resources explain how to connect the reference to a printing process and an approved physical sample, giving buyers a clearer basis for evaluating a logo color and discussing repeat orders.Transfer305 reports that it verifies Pantone color targets against PantoneLIVE spectral data using a professional color server. Across 12 libraries, its published analysis reports 86.4% of entries below Delta E 2000 of 2.5 for DTF and 94.6% for UV-DTF. Delta E expresses a calculated color difference under specified conditions; lower values indicate a closer colorimetric match.The figures describe company-reported color-server analysis across libraries and versions that may overlap. They are not a count of unique colors or individually measured finished products. Buyers can consult the published library-level results and request an evaluation of the specific color and application that matter to their project.The Transfer305 Pantone color matching resource explains how to identify the complete code, library and suffix, including the distinction between coated and uncoated references. It also distinguishes a named Pantone reference from digital RGB (red, green and blue) values, hexadecimal (HEX) color codes and CMYK (cyan, magenta, yellow and black) printing values. A named reference defines the target; the selected inks, material and printing conditions determine the achievable result.For custom DTF transfers, the DTF color matching guide for apparel helps buyers evaluate the artwork, printed transfer and applied garment. It addresses garment color, fabric, white underbase and heat application, and directs buyers to the existing DTF sample offer before a larger color-critical order.For custom UV-DTF transfers, the UV-DTF color matching guide for hard goods focuses on the intended object's material, background color, transparency and finish. It separates color approval from adhesion and use conditions so buyers can discuss the evaluation needed for their particular object.The resources distinguish matching a Pantone target from maintaining consistency with an approved sample on subsequent orders. A practical color brief records the reference, artwork version, intended garment or object, and approval requirements. Delta E reporting is available on request for selected jobs; buyers can specify whether they need a predicted result or a physical-sample measurement.Brand owners can get DTF samples through Transfer305's website and contact the team about their Pantone reference and intended application. Customers without a Pantone code can share original artwork or an existing brand reference to discuss an appropriate starting point.Transfer305 is a veteran-owned business producing DTF and UV-DTF transfers at DTF Chroma Zone, 10775 SW 190th St Unit 7, Miami, FL 33157.Pantone and PantoneLIVE are trademarks of Pantone LLC. Transfer305's published analysis based on spectral data libraries.

MICHAEL SOLIER

TRANSFER305

+1 305-801-8267

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Pantone Color Matching for DTF & UV-DTF | Transfer305

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Transfer305 Publishes Pantone Color Matching Resources for Brand Owners News Provided By Transfer305 October 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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