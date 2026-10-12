Inspired Corporate Travel Celebrates North American World Travel Awards Sweep With Second Consecutive U.S. Win

Danielle Riddle Accepting United States' Leading TMC Award

Danielle Riddle, CEO of Inspired Corporate Travel and Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards

Danielle Riddle with All Three Inspired Trophies

Inspired Corporate Travel is named US' Leading Travel Management Company for the second year as the Inspired group earns top honors across North America.

- Danielle Riddle, Co-Founder & CEOTX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inspired Corporate Travel has been named United States' Leading Travel Management Company for the second consecutive year at the 2026 World Travel Awards, part of a landmark three-category showing for the Inspired group across North America.The company's Canadian sister company, Inspired Travel Group, earned the title of North America's Leading Travel Management Company, the group's first win in the regional category, as well as Canada's Leading Travel Management Company for the third consecutive year.Together, the three awards mark the strongest World Travel Awards showing to date for Inspired Travel Group and Inspired Corporate Travel, recognizing their approach to corporate travel management across both sides of the border.“Winning in the U.S. for a second year is an incredible honor, but seeing our team recognized as North America's Leading Travel Management Company takes this to another level,” said Danielle Riddle, Co-Founder and CEO of Inspired Corporate Travel.“It validates something we have believed from the beginning: there is still enormous value in travel management that feels genuinely human.”Inspired Corporate Travel provides high-touch travel management for companies, executives and groups across the United States, combining strategic oversight, duty-of-care support and complex itinerary management with concierge-level service.At a time when automation and AI are reshaping travel planning, the company has continued to invest in a model centered on human relationships and direct support. Its advisors work with travelers before, during and after their trips, helping organizations manage everything from routine travel to disruptions, group movements and corporate retreats.“Corporate travel is about far more than getting someone from one city to another,” Riddle said.“It's about understanding why they're traveling, what the business needs from that trip and what needs to happen if something goes wrong. Our goal is to take that weight off both the traveler and the organization.”The 2026 recognition builds on Inspired Corporate Travel's 2025 win as United States' Leading Travel Management Company. Its sister company, Inspired Travel Group, has now held the Canadian title for three consecutive years, beginning in 2024. The addition of the North America title in 2026 represents a new milestone for the organization as a whole.The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to recognize excellence across the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries.Following the 2026 North American results, the Inspired team will now move onto the global stage, competing in the World Travel Awards Grand Final for World's Leading Travel Management Company.“For us, these awards have never been about a trophy on a shelf,” Riddle added.“They represent the trust clients put in our team every day. To now have the opportunity to take that human-first approach to the world stage is incredibly exciting.”Voting for World's Leading Travel Management Company is now open. Clients, partners, industry colleagues and supporters are invited to help Inspired take the next step by casting their vote in the World Travel Awards Grand Final.Vote for Inspired Travel Group for World's Leading Travel Management Company:vote-r1#votenowAbout Inspired Corporate TravelInspired Corporate Travel is a travel management company focused on executive and corporate travel, group travel, and curated retreats, providing strategic travel oversight, duty-of-care support, and seamless global coordination for businesses and their leadership teams. Complementing this is a high-touch leisure offering, designed with the same human-first philosophy and concierge-level precision.

Mackenzie Schroeter

Inspired Corporate Travel

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Inspired Corporate Travel Celebrates North American World Travel Awards Sweep with Second Consecutive U.S. Win News Provided By Inspired Travel Group October 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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