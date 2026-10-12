Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Who Is Neethu Natraj? Know About Her Profile, Career And Background

Who is Neethu Natraj in Bigg Boss Telugu 10? Explore her profile, career journey, professional background and personal life as viewers look to learn more about the contestant and her journey beyond the reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 just got more exciting with new wild card entries. Famous choreographer Natraj Master's wife Neethu Natraj stepped into the house recently. She wants to create her own unique identity beyond her family background. She actually hails from Gujarat and is not a native Telugu girl. She grabbed dancing opportunities in the Telugu industry and speaks the language fluently after living in Hyderabad for many years.

Neethu Natraj holds a strong connection with dance reality shows. She participated in the popular show Aata 2 years ago. She actually met Natraj Master during this exact show. They fell in love and eventually got married. She built a solid bond with the entertainment industry through these Telugu television dance programs. She now returns to the screen through Bigg Boss.

Natraj Master earned massive fame as a choreographer in the Telugu television industry. Neethu and Natraj Master tied the knot in 2009 after falling in love. They also have a daughter together. Natraj Master previously participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. His wife Neethu now enters the same reality show, bringing their family back into the Bigg Boss spotlight.

Neethu Natraj appeared in several television programs in the past. She recently participated in the show Mad For Each Other. People know her as someone who speaks her mind directly. She will definitely use her past television experience inside the Bigg Boss house. She will now face the fresh challenge of living with different personalities and performing tough tasks.

Viewers feel very curious about Neethu Natraj after her wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 10. Everyone wants to see how she mingles with other contestants and handles the intense nomination processes. She has a great opportunity to win the audience's hearts with her gameplay and communication skills. We must wait and watch how her real personality unfolds inside the house compared to her previous television appearances.