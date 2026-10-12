Australia To Wear Special Kit For Next Month's 150Th Anniversary Test At MCG

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Oct 12 (IANS) Australia will wear a one-off special edition of their Test whites featuring green and gold for the 150th Anniversary Test against England at the MCG next March.

CA revealed the special kit on Monday to coincide with 150 days to go until the Test begins on March 11.

The special kit replaces the golden wattle trimmings with gold, while a green placket has been introduced. It also features the anniversary Test logo in gold on the sleeve, as well as the logo of kit manufacturer Asics.

The golden trim will adorn the collar and piping along the side seams of the shirt and pants, as well as gold buttons.

The kit is otherwise unchanged from the version worn by Australia's men in Tests since release in the 2025-26 summer, with Indigenous artwork from renowned Aboriginal artist Aunty Fiona Clarke featured on the shoulders.

As per com the artwork, titled 'Land & Sea,' incorporates the Walkabout Wickets motif and is an extension of the tribute to Australia's first-ever touring cricket team, the 1868 Aboriginal XI that travelled to England.

All public tickets have been sold for the first three days of the 150th Anniversary Test – to be played as a day-night match with the pink ball.

The 150th Anniversary Test to be played as a day-night match with the pink ball has been sold out for the first three days of the match.

Australian players have a crowded schedule for Pat Cummins' men that has them playing up to 21 Tests in a 12-month period that began in August.

Australia, who are currently playing in the opening Test of a three-match series in South Africa, will host New Zealand for four Tests at home before heading to India for a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series before returning for the 150th Anniversary Test.

-IANS

bc/vi