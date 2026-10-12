New Digital Platforms To Bring Legislation Closer To The Public

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is making legal information more accessible through two new digital platforms designed to deliver legislation faster, simplify access to legal resources and strengthen public participation in government.

HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi launched the Official Gazette website and the Al Meezan portal yesterday as part of efforts to advance Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr Abdulla al-Khaldi, director of the Official Gazette Department, said the new Official Gazette website would mark a significant change in how legislation reaches the public, particularly by removing the need to wait for the publication of a new issue.

“Previously, we had to wait for an issue to be published before we could access the legislation,” he said.“Now, however, the legislation and law will be published immediately upon receipt, without waiting for a new issue to be released.”

The shift toward faster publication is expected to make legal information more accessible and help users keep up with newly published legislation.

Dr al-Khaldi said the platform would also introduce mobile notifications to inform users when new content becomes available.

“This will change the process, particularly through notifications that will be sent to mobile phones informing users that a new article has just been published,” he said.

The feature is intended to make it easier for users to follow updates without repeatedly checking the website for new material.

Dr al-Khaldi also highlighted the introduction of modern technologies to the Official Gazette website, describing their use as a first for the platform.

He said the department had examined international examples and comparative studies to identify approaches that could improve the digital service.

“We benefited from the Official Gazette website, comparative studies, and the website of the Official Journal of the European Union,” he said.“We drew on the technologies available there and then incorporated modern technologies in accordance with the highest standards and best practices in use.”

The two platforms are intended to provide convenient access to legal knowledge for audiences both within Qatar and abroad.

They also support broader open government principles by making legislation and advisory materials easier to explore.

According to the launch announcement, the platforms will serve as gateways for the public to access legal information more easily, while encouraging community participation and transparency.

The initiative reflects Qatar's wider digital transformation ambitions under its national development strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, with an emphasis on making government information more accessible through digital services.

By prioritising timely publication and easier access, the new platforms aim to narrow the gap between the availability of legislation and the public's ability to find and consult it.

Qatar legal digital platforms Al Meezan portal Official Gazette Qatar Qatar digital transformation