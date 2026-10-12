Startup Nation Demo Day

Ten emerging businesses presented their ventures to investors and corporate representatives at the First Capital Startup Nation by Hatch Demo Day 2026 in Colombo.

The event was held at Trace Expert City on 1 October and marked the conclusion of a programme intended to connect early-stage companies with capital, business expertise and regional opportunities.

First Capital Holdings and startup incubator Hatch operate the initiative, which has expanded across Sri Lanka, Nepal, India and Bangladesh. First Capital Holdings is a subsidiary of JXG, formerly identified with the Janashakthi Group.

Participating founders presented the problems addressed by their businesses, proposed solutions and target markets to a panel of judges and members of the startup ecosystem.

Three ventures were selected to advance to a closed equity-funding round. The organisations did not identify the selected companies or disclose the potential investment terms in the supplied announcement.

Hatch also announced HLAB, described as a planned Rs.3 billion collective fund for Sri Lankan startups seeking regional growth. First Capital Holdings is expected to serve as the anchor participant with a Rs.300 million commitment, alongside the Lankan Angel Network and BOV Capital.

The programme's overall winner is expected to travel to San Francisco in November to compete at the Startup World Cup, organised by Pegasus Ventures.

First Capital managing director and chief executive Dilshan Wirasekara presented the programme as a link between emerging companies and capital markets. Hatch co-founder Jeevan Gnanam highlighted access to investors, corporate contacts and business feedback.

Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Adviser to the President on the Digital Economy, addressed the event and outlined government ambitions for a $15 billion digital economy by 2030.