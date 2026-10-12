Hayleys Fentons Workplace Recognition

Hayleys Fentons has received recognition at the Satynmag Women Friendly Workplace Awards 2026 for employment practices intended to support women's participation and career progression.

The engineering company says it provides access to technical, leadership and professional-development programmes, with promotion and remuneration determined by capability, experience and performance.

Its employment measures include flexible working arrangements, parental-leave provisions and childcare support. Hayleys Fentons presents these policies as mechanisms that help employees balance professional responsibilities and family commitments.

Managing director Hasith Prematillake linked the recognition to efforts to expand opportunities for women in engineering and develop a broader professional talent pipeline.

General manager for human resources Lalani Weeraarachchi described fair access to development and promotion as part of the company's approach to workplace inclusion.

The Satynmag awards recognise organisations for policies and practices supporting women's employment and advancement. The supplied material does not specify the category received by Hayleys Fentons, whether the recognition was an award or commendation, or the assessment criteria applied.

Engineering remains a field in which women have historically faced barriers to entry and advancement. Workplace policies can address some of those barriers, but an assessment of their effect requires information on recruitment, pay, retention, promotion and representation at management and technical levels.

Hayleys Fentons operates across engineering services including energy, electrical and mechanical systems, information and communications technology, fire safety, air conditioning, mobility systems and facilities management.

The company's claims about equal pay and merit-based progression remain attributable to Hayleys Fentons unless supported by an independent pay audit, workforce data or the award organisers' assessment.